Even while many of us dream of taking lavish holidays, the reality is that a luxurious experience often comes with a hefty price tag. It’s not all doom and gloom, though. On the market are accommodations that can rival the glamour of a five-star resort without the astronomical price tag. Known as “accommodation dupes,” these budget-friendly stays offer a taste of luxury at a fraction of the cost. Let’s check out these lesser-known experiences that prove you can afford a lavish getaway without going into debt.

Bali’s Luxury Villas At Bargain Prices

Bali, Indonesia, is renowned for its stunning landscapes and rich culture. It’s also a paradise for budget luxury seekers. In Seminyak or Ubud, you can find exquisite luxury villas with private pools and personalized service for as little as $150 per night. These villas offer the same amenities and breathtaking views as their more expensive counterparts but at a price that won’t make your wallet weep. For a taste of affordable luxury in Bali, check out properties like The Elysian Boutique Villa Hotel in Seminyak or Kamandalu Ubud in Ubud.

Key Features:

Private pools with ocean views

Personalized butler service

Lush tropical surroundings

Gourmet dining experiences

Budapest’s Thermal Bath Experience

Hungary’s capital, Budapest, offers a unique luxury experience that won’t drain your savings – its famous thermal baths. The Széchenyi Thermal Bath and the Gellért Thermal Bath provide a spa experience steeped in history and grandeur. For a fraction of the cost of a high-end spa in Western Europe, you can soak in ornate pools, enjoy rejuvenating treatments, and feel like royalty. Experience the luxury of a thermal bath at Széchenyi Thermal Bath.

Key Features:

Historic architecture

Multiple thermal pools

Massage and wellness treatments

Affordable luxury packages

Prague’s Historic Hotels

Prague, the “Paris of the East,” is home to historic hotels providing surprisingly affordable luxury. Staying in the heart of Prague’s Old Town in a beautifully restored landmark building can cost under $200 per night. Presenting a luxurious experience, these hotels merge modern comforts with traditional appeal. Consider staying at the Augustine, a Luxury Collection Hotel, for an affordable taste of Prague’s historic luxury.

Key Features:

Central location in Prague’s Old Town

Beautifully restored historic buildings

Top-notch amenities and service

Affordable rates for luxury accommodations

Luxury Safaris In South Africa

For those dreaming of an African safari, South Africa has luxury experiences that won’t require a second mortgage. Kruger National Park is home to a range of luxury lodges and tented camps that provide 5-star comfort in the heart of the wild. These accommodations boast private game drives, gourmet dining, and plush amenities while immersing you in the African landscape. Check out Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge for an affordable luxury safari experience.

Key Features:

Private game drives

Gourmet dining in the bush

Luxurious accommodations with stunning views

Immersive wildlife experiences

Vietnam’s Halong Bay Cruises

Vietnam offers a surprisingly affordable lavish experience – cruising through the stunning Halong Bay on a luxury junk boat. For as low as $250 for a 2-day, 1-night cruise, you can enjoy upscale accommodations, gourmet dining, and personalized excursions while sailing through one of the most beautiful landscapes in Asia. Experience affordable luxury on the water with Bhaya Cruises.

Key Features:

Luxury accommodations on traditional-style boats

Gourmet Vietnamese cuisine

Personalized excursions and activities

Breathtaking views of Halong Bay

