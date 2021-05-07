Photo Credit: @loriharvey
8 Times Black Celebs Gave Us Travel FOMO
Sometimes, our favorite Black celebs show up and show out on social media, while giving the inspo needed for our next travel adventure. While we all may not get to experience things as lavishly, their over-the-top vacations give us a glimpse of what we can look forward to.
From Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan and Kevin Hart, here are some of the most luxurious Black celeb vacations that have us wishing we were travel friends!
1. Beyoncé
One thing about Beyoncé is that everyone is going on the trip. We love seeing her on a yacht with her husband, children, homegirls and Ms. Tina.
Speaking of her mother, remember when Mrs. Knowles-Lawson was a whole vibe while dancing on the boat with Queen B and Blue Ivy in the Hamptons?
2. Will Smith
Will Smith seems like that travel friend that will keep you laughing the entire time. His antics on social media prove just that. What we love about Will is that he’s going to document the trip with some cool videos and graphics.
3. Ashanti
We can always count on Ashanti to show the true meaning of bliss, and we can’t help but to stan!
One of our favorite photos is of her enjoying her 40th birthday when she ate and left no crumbs.
Another reason why we wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to be travel buddies with Ashanti is that she’s definitely going to be the friend to enjoy some adventure with you.
4. Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowe
Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowe are travel bae goals because they’re always vacationing together, and looking good while relaxing. Can we get into all that melanin?
5. Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey will always deliver. When it’s time to vacation in style, she’s the travel friend that understands the assignment!
6. Naomi Campbell
Have you seen Naomi Campbell’s home in Kenya?
In a recent interview with Architectural Digest, Campbell revealed that when she needs to unplug from the world, she heads to her luxurious villa in Malindi, located on the Indian Ocean coast, which she has owned for more than 20 years.
We just want to know, when can we visit?
7. Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart is another one who is not only down for some adventure, but he’s going to bring the family along for the ride. There’s nothing like sharing an experience with people you love the most.
8. Taraji P. Henson
It was Taraji turning 50 on the yacht for us. Her mini-photo shoot with friends has us thinking that traveling is the key to aging with grace, as she doesn’t look a day over 20.