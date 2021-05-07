8 Times Black Celebs Gave Us Travel FOMO

Sometimes, our favorite Black celebs show up and show out on social media, while giving the inspo needed for our next travel adventure. While we all may not get to experience things as lavishly, their over-the-top vacations give us a glimpse of what we can look forward to.

From Beyoncé, Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan and Kevin Hart, here are some of the most luxurious Black celeb vacations that have us wishing we were travel friends!