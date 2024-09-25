With the change of the weather, from hot to cold, come the foggier days that give us permission to exclaim. “It’s spooky season!” And, for those who celebrate faithfully, it’s all four of the “ber” months that receive this treatment. To really tap into the spirit of Halloween, many spooky season lovers make plans around haunted experiences.

The fun of the spook is dressing up and getting together with extra “oomph” when the trick or treating goes beyond the local spots. Some have more of a history than others. That’s why we’re saying forget Salem — these are the spookiest places you can still book and visit for Halloween!

Amanda Murphy

Boston, Massachusetts: Boston Ghost Walk

There are other cities in Massachusetts that offer the spook and are not in Salem. Boston, Massachusetts is one of them and known for its tales of serial killers, gravediggers and other forms of outlaws. The Boston Ghost Walk captures this energy in a wall through the historic district where ghosts of historical figures are also alleged to spend their time. Tickets are still available through Halloween. Book yours now!

Chris Graythen

New Orleans, Louisiana: NOLA’s Haunted Cemetery Bus Tour

New Orleans’ French Quarter brings the spook too via parades and their NOLA Haunted Cemetery Bus Tour. With over 42 cemeteries in the New Orleans area, there are a host of ghost stories that would make this bus tour one for the ages. These cemeteries are also known as “The Cities of the Dead,” and tour tickets are still available through October 31. Allow the history of voodoo and other creepy traditions to pique both your historical and Halloween interests.

Catherine Kerr

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: Dark Philly Adult Night Tour

To get the most mortification for your money, you’ll want to consider this Dark Philly Adult Night Tour that attendees say is rated R. The walking tour covers everything from vampires and executions to pirate ghost ships and torture. These combined elements are sure to make for a full Halloween experience for its visitors. Tickets are still available through the holiday.

Andrew S.

Anoka, Minnesota: Gruesome Twosome Pickleball Tournament

If your spooky season is best celebrated via ghouls, goblins and games, consider spending your Halloween in Anoka, Minnesota. It’s been said that the city was the first place believed to host Halloween events. In addition to ghost tours and movie nights, Anoka hosts a Gruesome Twosome Pickleball Tournament on October 23, 2024. Tickets are still available, and the best costume will receive a prize.

George Rose/Getty Images

Long Beach, California: The Queen Mary

The Queen Mary is a luxury ocean liner ship that is docked in Long Beach, California. It’s been a party destination as much as it’s been a crime scene. Guests who’ve stayed on the ship reported the sound of screams in the late-night hours. The vessel also has a history with WWII. Tickets are available from September through November 2 to their annual Dark Harbor Halloween Event.

Be sure to check out your local city websites for upcoming events celebrating Halloween that are family-friendly or adult-exclusive. There’s levels to the spook!