October 31st is still nearly two months away. Still, as soon as September hits, the urge to watch old classic Halloween movies takes over. Hocus Pocus and Ghostbusters have long been family favorites, but nothing tops Tim Burton’s creepy, comedic rollercoaster from 1988, Beetlejuice. Michael Keaton plays the titular character, summoned by recently deceased couple Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis). The young lovers lost their lives in a car wreck while trying to save a dog, only to find out they’re stuck haunting their old house for the next 125 years.

When a new family moves in, the Maitlands and Beetlejuice make a plan to exorcise the living out of their home. However, the couple befriends the Deetz’s daughter, Lydia (Winona Ryder) who ultimately comes to their rescue as they begin to disappear. The young girl agrees to be Beetlejuice’s child bride to save them, but before the wedding, Adam and Barbara come riding in on a giant sandworm to save their living pal. In the end, we see Keaton’s character in an after-life waiting room with a shrunken head as punishment for his trickery. After nearly 40 years, we can’t wait to see what Beetlejuice filming locations the sequel will take us to.

‘Beetlejuice’ Film Locations Include Studios in California and London

Burton is also known for theatrical films like Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so it should come as no surprise that he used soundstages as Beetlejuice film locations. The 66-year-old and his crew worked in Culver City, California on their first movie. In particular, Culver Studios was the birthplace of the Netherworld waiting room where we left Beetlejuice in the final moments of the 1988 movie. As Screen Rant reports, the stars of the 2024 sequel spent time shooting overseas in London; this decision could’ve been linked to uncertainty about production amid last year’s strikes.

East Corinth, Vermont

(Photo via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: In the original Beetlejuice, East Corinth is where we first meet the Maitlands and watch their tragic death.

Best Time to Visit: You’ll get the best weather and views in the area from June until late October when leaf-peeping season ends.

Transportation Options: Buses are traveling to East Corinth from some major US cities, but you’ll probably want to have a vehicle of your own if you plan on exploring the rural area.

In Burton’s eerie cinematic universe, East Corinth doubles as the fictional village of Winter River; the local general store and masonic hall were both used as Beetlejuice film locations. Though the director was urged to recreate the area using a studio in the 2024 sequel, he insisted they return to the Vermont village to film the Maitland/Deetz’s house. As per Bloody Disgusting, “The sequel finds the home shrouded in sheer black drapery for a post-funeral sequence in which the house itself is in mourning.” This lines up with the death of Charles Deetz, as teased in the Beetlejuice 2 trailer.

Things to Do: Learn some new baking skills from Alice’s Kitchen LLC or learn about local history at the Corinth Agricultural and Trades Museum.

Where to Eat: North Woods Cafe is an affordable and cozy option and Colatina Exit offers vegetarian-friendly menu items.

Where to Stay: Vermont Grand View Farm Bed & Breakfast is highly reviewed. Elsewhere, the Lake Morey Resort offers great views of the water and free bike rentals on-site.