While overpackers may initially be weary, the “333 method” could be game-changing for jet-setters on the go.

The concept consists of packing three tops, three bottoms, and three pairs of shoes that can be mixed and matched for up to 27 different looks (counting shoe swaps). While the 333 method wasn’t specifically created for travelers, the savvy way of curating outfits is excellent for picking the right clothing for a trip. Whether you’re a chronic overpacker, end up on vacation with outfits you don’t wear, or travel exclusively with carry-ons, using the 333 method will guarantee you have a select amount of clothes that you’ll actually wear on your next vacation.

The online creator who stakes claim over the method is influencer Rachel Spencer. In a February 2024 TikTok, Spencer shared her formula for picking pieces to add to a 333 collection. When considering a top, bottom, or pair of shoes, she questions how versatile the item is and if it’ll match her curation’s color palette. Then, she weighs whether that item can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

What Else Should Travelers Know About The 333 Method For Packing?

The 333 method is something anyone can pull off, regardless of gender. Despite what some would assume, the packing hack doesn’t have to be limiting for fashion lovers. Stylish influencer Nthabiseng Marie put together 30 chic outfits following the trend. Additionally, fellow fashionable TikToker Trey Bryant has shared styled outfits via the 333 method.

Making the Most of the ‘333 Method’

To benefit the most from the 333 method, travelers can utilize certain tips to their advantage:

Pack Versatile Options: Understandably, the more versatile each item in your curation is, the more ease you’ll have in combining them with other things you’ve packed. For instance, staples like blue jeans, everyday sneakers, and a white tee or tank will go a long way.

Don’t Forget The Basics: While the 333 method is a fantastic starting point, remember to include your travel essentials. Your luggage should also contain your pajamas, toiletries, oral care products, medications, and anything else you’ll absolutely need while away from home.

Have A Color Palette: Spencer mentioned that she considers a color palette when arranging a 333 curation. Having a set of colors as a basis point could be beneficial for travelers who don’t know where to begin when packing. To pick your color palette, consider what type of vibe you want your outfits to give off, what you’ll be doing on your trip, and whether any events you’ll attend have a color code.

Accessorize Strategically: One of the most special things about the 333 method is that it allows your accessories to shine. Since you’ll be working with a limited amount of clothing and shoes, jazzing things up with accessories will really help your outfits stand out. Jewelry, hats, sunglasses, scarves, bag charms, and belts are relatively easy to pack, lightweight, and can switch up simple outfits.

Don’t Include Your Layering Pieces In Your Count: Use the 333 method as your starting point and baseline. Once you’ve packed those and your essentials, see if there’s room in your luggage for layering pieces. Consider the weather of wherever you’re going and the environments you’ll be in. Will it be chilly, or will the air conditioning be blasting? Will it be rainy? A cardigan, sweater, sweatpants, raincoat, or boots may be helpful to have. And if you don’t have room in your luggage for them, consider wearing your heaviest pieces of clothing to travel. That way, you’ll still have them with you when you arrive.