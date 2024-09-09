Despite scheduling to sail for a three-year voyage around the world, the cruise ship Odyssey has been anchored in Northern Ireland’s Belfast Harbor for three months. The boat, operated by Villa Vie Residences, has been undergoing extensive repairs, leaving its passengers in a state of limbo and testing their patience.

Holly Hennessy, a passenger from Florida, shared her frustration: “It’s cold. It’s windy. It’s damp. It usually rains,” she told Good Morning America. “I’ve been moved five times to different accommodations.” Despite the challenges, Hennessy remains hopeful, albeit weary of the prolonged wait.

Johan Bodin and his partner Lanette Canen, who left their lives in Hawaii to become seaborne nomads, express a mix of optimism and impatience. “We intend to stay on for the long haul, but who knows how we feel after a year?” Bodin remarked. The couple has used this unexpected pause to explore Europe. While waiting for the ship to sail, they visited places like Italy and Croatia.

What’s Going On With The Odyssey Cruise Ship?

The Odyssey, a 30-year-old ship, was purchased by Villa Vie Residences in 2023. Originally scheduled to depart in May 2024, the vessel has been docked at the Harland & Wolff shipyard, famous for building the RMS Titanic. The delay is due to unforeseen maintenance issues, including rudder stocks and engine overhauls, which have taken longer than anticipated.

In the meantime, Villa Vie Residences has been covering living expenses for approximately 200 passengers. They are allowed on the ship during the day and provided with meals and entertainment but must spend nights in hotels. For those eager to explore, the company has facilitated trips around Europe so they can make the most of their unexpected stay.

The Odyssey’s presence has had mixed effects on Belfast’s local economy. While some businesses have benefited from the influx of passengers, others express concern over the prolonged stay. The ship’s repairs have also provided jobs at the Harland & Wolff shipyard, offering a silver lining.