Kayak’s new report, in partnership with OpenTable, is a revealing insight into the best solo travel destinations abroad and domestically.

Out of 10 cities across the globe, Berlin ranked as the number one international solo destination for U.S. travelers. Filled with a vibrant fusion of cultures, the eclectic German city got a chart-topping 100% “solo score.” Kayak noted that Berlin is ideal for independent travelers interested in history, street art, and, of course, techno clubs.

Berlin had the lowest average spend per meal cost compared to other cities, coming in at $31. Foods highlighted to try during your visit were currywurst, döner kebab, and schnitzel. Other highly ranked international solo travel destinations were Vancouver, Montréal, Paris, and Milan.

What Was The Best Ranked Domestic City Destination For Solo Travel?

The report ranked Washington D.C. as the premier destination in the United States for solo travelers. The Nation’s Capital, like Berlin, got a perfect 100% solo score. The District was recommended for those interested in nightlife, history, and different types of tours.

D.C. had the highest amount of museums and entertainment venues out of the 15 total domestic solo travel destinations considered. Another place where the city shined was its average meal price for a traveler, $47, which tied with Austin as the roundup’s lowest.

Blue crabs, Ethiopian food, and Peruvian chicken were noted as the highlights of D.C.’s food scene. Boston, Chicago, and Atlanta were consecutively ranked behind the Nation’s Capital as the best solo travel destinations domestically.

How Were The Cities Ranked?

The report pulled some of its data from a June 2024 survey with a sample size of 2000 Americans. Solo travel criteria considered for the rankings included the average hotel rating, nightly hotel price, how much is spent per meal in a city, and the crime rate. The report also considered a destination’s number of museums, theaters, and concert halls. The 25 cities ranked overall were based on those with the largest numbers of solo travel searches on Kayak and solo dining at OpenTable restaurants.

As far as stats go, 67% of those surveyed said they’d likely explore domestically. Also, half of the sample size plan to solo travel in the next year.