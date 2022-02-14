Photo Credit: Jabari Timothy
10 New York Spas And Salons To Help You Elevate Your Self-Care
In the face of unprecedented challenges, elevating self-care is a must, and there are plenty of spas and salons in New York to help you do just that. While New York is certainly a fast-paced place that can be overwhelming even for those who live there, spas and salons are the perfect respite, offering everything you need to recharge at various price points.
Some have a range of services, such as facials and deep tissue massages, while others are boutique businesses focused on specific areas like hair and nail care. We’ve highlighted spas and salons across the boroughs, some of which are Black-owned, as well as some in upstate New York, if you’re looking for a change of scenery.
Here are ten New York spas and salons to help you help you elevate your self-care.
1. Body By Brooklyn
View this post on Instagram
This proudly Black-owned spa in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn has been featured by The New York Times, Marie Claire, and other publications.
Get the royal treatment in the VIP suite, which offers butler service, a Jacuzzi, television, complimentary champagne, and snacks from the menu.
There are two lounges. The Wet Lounge is complimentary for all services which are an hour or more. It has a Russian sauna, Swedish sauna, arctic plunge pool, thermal hot tub, and healing cold showers.
The Dry Lounge is similar to the VIP lounge, with its fireplace, line of beverages and meal and snack services. You can go here before or after your treatment.
Check out the list of services and treatments here.
2. Molas Boutique Spa
View this post on Instagram
Molas was founded by Yamileth “Yami” Johnson, a native of Panama who was raised in Brooklyn.
After years of working in multiple industries, Johnson felt ready to open her own business, with her love of Panama in mind.
The aim, according to the spa’s website, is to provide a “modern pampering experience in a unique and inviting environment,” with more intimacy than the larger spas.
They offer manicures, pedicures, waxing, massages, and facials. You can also purchase a spa package for yourself or a loved one.
3. Oasis Day Spa
View this post on Instagram
Oasis has a location on Park Avenue in Manhattan and another in Westchester. It has consistently earned high marks for being one of the top spas in New York. All staff members are highly trained professionals well versed in the service of others.
The Manhattan location invites relaxation on arrival, with its dim lights and candles. Once you check in, you are taken to the changing area and then you go to the Relaxation Room until your service starts. Feel free to help yourself to cucumber water, hot tea, and snacks.
4. Ommmango Wellness
View this post on Instagram
Ommmango Wellness in Brooklyn centers wellness by way of acupuncture, massage, and Reiki.
Acupuncture may be off-putting if you don’t care for needles, but there’s a reason why it’s been around as long as it has.
Known to help with pain management, chronic conditions, stress, and more, it may require more than one session. Be sure to contact the business directly if you have specific questions.
5. Soulstone Spa & Apothecary
View this post on Instagram
This spa in lower Manhattan offers 60, 90, and 120-minute massages.
If your feet are in need of some attention, consider a reflexology foot treatment, where you’ll enjoy exfoliation and a massage over the course of 45 minutes.
There’s also the fascia remodeling service, which is most effective when purchased in packages of six, 12, or 24.
Spa memberships are available, which offer some great perks.
6. Beautique By TG
View this post on Instagram
This Black-owned salon in Queens was founded by Te-Shey Green. It is a “one-stop shop” offering manicures and pedicures, eyelash and eyebrow treatments, facials, and waxing.
The client testimonials posted on the website emphasize not only the quality of the services, but how affordable they are.
For more information, click here.
7. Mirbeau
View this post on Instagram
Imagine a French mansion that’s been converted into a world-class spa and inn. That’s Mirbeau, located in Skaneateles, a town in upstate New York.
Here, you won’t have to worry about honking horns and other noise typically associated with cities. This retreat is perfect if you’re looking to combine a getaway with a spa visit.
What better way to bond with your partner than to do a couples massage followed by lunch at the on-site bistro and wine bar?
There are also seasonal treatments, including the Parisian Holiday Escape (body exfoliation) and Parisian Holiday (manicure and pedicure).
8. John Atchison Salon
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a person of faith looking to get your hair washed and styled in a professional, Christian environment, this Manhattan salon may be perfect for you. It is a Black-owned business, and patrons are encouraged to discuss Christianity freely with other patrons and staff.
Atchison has been in business nearly 40 years, and he’s been written about by Vogue, Essence and O Magazine, among others.
Hair services include color, perms, braids, beard/mustache trims, and more. There’s also waxing, pedicures, and manicures.
9. The Secret Garden
View this post on Instagram
Head to this spa and salon in Staten Island, which offers “organic, vegan, and all-natural hair, skin & nail services.”
The Hydrafacial Scalp Revival, Platinum Hydrafacial, and the Micro-Current Facial are all on the menu.
Do you have a wedding or other occasion that requires you to get glammed up? Inquire about beauty packages.
The Secret Garden has a New Jersey location, as well.
10. Rejuvenate Spa NY
View this post on Instagram
This spa in The Boogie Down (The Bronx) is “an urban oasis where you can rejuvenate your body and spirit.”
There’s a full line of body contouring services, including Carboxytherapy, Yeso Therapy, and Sudatonic Therapy.
Facial services can be customized for specific skin conditions, such as acne and eczema. There are also treatments for aging and sun-damaged skin.
Related: Need To Unwind While Away? Check Out These 7 Spas In Mexico And The Caribbean