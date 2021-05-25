Photo Credit: Getty Images
How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned New York City
Are you heading to New York City and want to experience time exploring and supporting Black-owned businesses, but short on time? Here’s a guide to seeing the real side of the city in 48-hours, while also patronizing Black-owned New York City.
Day 1: Start Your Day At Cafe Con Libros
Perfectly named, Cafe Con Libros is a Black-owned coffee shop and bookstore in the Bed-Stuy area of Brooklyn.
Start your morning off with a coffee or one of their signature tea blends, while you grab a book from their Black women monthly recommendations table.
Their current recommendation is “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo
Smell The Roses At Brooklyn Blooms
Nothing sets the tone for the day (or week) like a flower arrangement, especially one from Brooklyn Blooms. Each arrangement made at Brooklyn Blooms is personalized just for you, drawing in inspiration from seasonal flowers and your own personal style.
Not sure what kind of arrangement you are looking for? Our personal favorite is the “Bed-Stuy Collection: The Bedford”
Head To The Bronx For Lunch
In the Bronx’s Little Italy neighborhood lies a gem, a Black-owned ramen restaurant. Unlike the many ramen restaurants located all over New York City, Roc ‘N’ Ramen is a fusion Japanese restaurant with Caribbean influence.
While the menu is extensive, and you might want to try it all (which we encourage), make sure you try the oxtail ramen dish.
Spur Of The Moment
Not For Nothing tattoo shop is the perfect place to go for a spur of the moment activity. Located in Dyckman, this Black-owned tattoo shop is known for bringing your well-thought-out, or maybe not-so well-thought-out, ideas to life through vivid art pieces.
Dinner In Harlem
Located on the west side of Harlem, Chocolat Restaurant & Bar specializes in the soul and southern comfort food we all love. While Chocolat is known for its amazing food and cocktails, it has become known for the overall aesthetic and vibe that contributes to the great food.
Recommendation: Grab a seat on the outdoor patio and enjoy the famous mac n cheese.
Day 2:
Within walking distance from Prospect Park, Brooklyn Museum, and the Brooklyn Botanic Garden lies Hibiscus Brew. This Black-owned breakfast spot recently opened in 2020 and has been providing the neighborhood with healthy breakfast options and delicious smoothies to start the day.
Recommendation: Try the tropical fruit açai bowls.
Take A Break
Whether you have a monthly membership or you pop in for a daily class, HealHaus is a wellness retreat specializing in holistic health.
HealHaus is the perfect place to start your day. There are currently no classes are being held indoors, you can still catch classes like restorative yoga, in the outdoor space.
Make New Friends
Head to Harlem to link up with friends or even make some new ones at Harlem Hookah. This woman-owned and Black-owned hookah bar and restaurant is a staple of the neighborhood. Harlem Hookah reigns supreme as the to-go spot for the perfect nightcap.
End The Night With Something Sweet
Nothing ends the day, better than ice cream! Mikey Likes It is a Black-owned ice cream shop with locations on the Lower East Side and Harlem.
Each flavor in the shop is inspired and named after a reference or important pop culture figure.
Recommendation: Try the red velvet waffle with Mikey’s southern hospitality ice cream wedged in the middle.
