How To Spend 48-Hours In Black-Owned New York City

Perfectly named, Cafe Con Libros is a Black-owned coffee shop and bookstore in the Bed-Stuy area of Brooklyn.

Start your morning off with a coffee or one of their signature tea blends, while you grab a book from their Black women monthly recommendations table.

Their current recommendation is “Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo

