Safety is an integral part of travel; when it is threatened, there can be disastrous consequences. While travelers can anticipate occasional threats, some things can not be controlled or predicted. A situation like this unfolded in Japan recently due to a bomb threat. Here is what we know about the situation and how a dark history crept up on authorities. The major issue of safety has been dealt with but it may make some travelers question the safety of Japan.

How Did A Bomb Go Off At A Japanese Airport?

On Wednesday, a safety threat occurred at the Miyazaki Airport in Japan. This southwestern airport was impacted by a sudden explosion in the taxiway early in the morning, an account witnessed by many people in the area. According to CBS News, the local fire department received a call from airport authorities at 7:59 a.m. This call detailed a general incident that caused smoke but uncovered a historic and unique occurrence.

The unplanned detonation of a U.S. bomb from World War II was the cause of the commotion. This bomb had been buried at the airport and laid dormant for years. While this is not completely unheard of worldwide, it happens much less often at airports. This situation presented a distinct safety threat since the airport is typically supposed to be a very secure place. After the explosion of the 500-pound bomb happened, there was a crater left in the asphalt. Subsequently, airport operations were impacted.

The Aftermath Of The Airport Bomb

Although there were no aircraft nearby when the bomb at this Japanese airport exploded, there of course was a chance for disaster. Due to this concerning and random explosion, airport authorities needed to ensure that passengers, staff, and crew were not still at risk. To do so, over 80 different flights were canceled at the Miyazaki Airport.

There have been other bombs that were unearthed after being dropped by the U.S. military in the area. These removals happened in the past but clearly, it has been difficult to remove them. Technically, there are many more unexploded bombs from wartime still in Japan. They are usually discovered at different construction sights and disposed of. Although the situation is still unfortunate, this bomb at a Japanese airport exploded but it did not end in tragedy. Despite the avoidance of physical harm, it is understandable if the situation gives some travelers pause.