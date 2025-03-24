On Dec. 16, 2024, 57-year-old Alison Lawrence arrived at Orlando International Airport with her 9-year-old white miniature schnauzer, Tywinn. Lawrence had plans to fly to Colombia, but staff with LATAM Airlines told her she lacked the necessary paperwork to bring her dog on an international flight.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, dogs traveling to Colombia must have a health certificate and proof of rabies vaccination—documents Lawrence did not have, officials said.

Security footage showed Lawrence speaking with an airline agent for roughly 15 minutes, with Tywinn beside her. After the conversation, she entered a nearby bathroom with the dog. Less than 20 minutes later, she exited the restroom alone, left the terminal, and then reentered through security before boarding her flight to Bogotá, Colombia.

According to authorities, a janitor later saw Lawrence cleaning up water and dog food from a bathroom stall floor. The janitor was called away and returned about 20 minutes later to find a disturbing scene: Tywinn’s body inside a trash bag.

Investigators said several items were found near the remains, including a vest, collar, rabies tag, bone-shaped tag with Lawrence’s contact information, and a travel bag. These items became key evidence in the case.

Police Investigation And Arrest

The Orlando Police Department launched an investigation into the dog’s death. A necropsy later confirmed that the cause of death was drowning. Authorities verified the dog’s identity through an implanted microchip.

Lawrence’s travel path was tracked, showing she flew from Orlando to Bogotá before continuing on to Ecuador. On March 19, 2025, police arrested her in Lake County, Florida, and charged her with aggravated animal cruelty—a third-degree felony in the state.

She was released on $5,000 bail. According to an arrest affidavit cited by ABC News, the Orlando Police Department stated, “This act was intentional and resulted in a cruel and unnecessary death of the animal.”