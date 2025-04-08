HBO’s acclaimed dark comedy series The White Lotus has captivated audiences with its satirical take on wealthy vacationers and the staff who cater to them at luxurious resorts worldwide. With Season 3 wrapping up its Thailand-set saga on April 6, 2025, fans are already speculating where creator Mike White will take viewers next.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at The White Lotus hotels,” White recently shared, according to Deadline. This hint suggests the next installment might move away from the beachy settings of previous seasons filmed in Hawaii, Sicily, and Thailand.

A New Direction For The White Lotus Season 4

The show, which has already been renewed for a fourth season, seems poised to explore new terrain while maintaining its signature mix of social commentary, dark humor, and at least one mysterious death. Several intriguing possibilities have emerged for the next luxurious White Lotus destination. The Daily Mail reports that Morocco appears to be a frontrunner, with The Four Seasons Resort Marrakech reportedly under serious consideration.

“The five-star resort occupying 40 acres in the heart of the city’s medina – its ancient market – is ‘perfect,’ according to one source. ‘It has Moorish gardens, the souk, the Yves Saint Laurent gardens nearby and spas and a kasbah with views of the Atlas Mountains. What’s not to love?'” reports the Daily Mail.

But Morocco isn’t the only African location being scouted. Tanzania’s Four Seasons in the Serengeti National Park is also reportedly in the running. The park’s $1,000-a-night glamping experience would provide a dramatically different backdrop for the show’s signature intrigue. “Mike loves the idea of going to Africa. He was talking about Egypt and a safari. There are several possible locations under consideration,” an HBO source revealed.

The European Connection

Despite the strong rumors pointing to Africa, Europe remains a distinct possibility. Francesca Orsi, HBO’s head of drama, told Deadline in February, “I can’t really say where we’re going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe.” This aligns with earlier reports that HBO was considering a Four Seasons hotel in Europe, though specific locations haven’t been confirmed.

White has previously expressed a desire to set the show on every continent, making Australia another strong contender. Speaking at Sydney’s Vivid Festival in 2023, White remarked, “My dream would be to hit every continent, so yeah, this is like its own continent basically. We kind of have to come to Australia if we keep going.”

What seems certain is that White won’t be taking viewers anywhere cold. His longtime producing partner, David Bernad, has definitively ruled out winter destinations, stating simply: “Mike does not like the cold, that is why we will never do it.”