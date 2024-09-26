The fictional city of Gotham has been depicted in numerous film and television programs. This includes several animated Batman adventures as well as a number of live-action films, with a wide range of production styles. Early Batman movies featured the caped crusader cleaning up the streets of a sound stage, while others have shot on location in Chicago, London, Detroit, and even New Mexico. So you can imagine the excitement that fans shared when they learned that the latest entry into the Batman franchise, HBO’s The Penguin, would be shooting entirely within New York State. The show, which released its first episode on September 19, 2024, was filmed in a number of exciting locations across New York. It offers super-fans an opportunity to visit these locales in real life for photo opportunities, peaks at behind-the-scenes geography, and cultural immersion.

For those that aren’t aware, The Penguin follows the eponymous Batman villain, real name Oswald Cobb, as he ascends the ladder of Gotham’s criminal underworld. The pilot episode of the series takes place just one week after the events of 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. It opens on Oswald as he recruits new underlings, ignites gang rivalries, and aligns the chessboard of the tattered city in his own favor. The first season of The Penguin is on pace to release 8 episodes, concluding with a stunning finale on November 10.

The Penguin stars Colin Farrell in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast which consists of Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Zegen, Clancy Brown, and more. Since the show has already generated tons of buzz, it has even been compared to staples of the crime genre such as Scarface and The Sopranos. Let’s take a deep dive into the shooting locations of The Penguin, and see what we can learn.

New York City

Key Scenes: West Harlem, Williamsburg Bridge tower, Gramercy Park, and several external shots made to resemble Gotham.

Best Time to Visit: There’s nothing more magical than New York City around Christmastime. The most common times of year to visit New York include the late Spring and early Summer months, though popular spaces like Times Square tend to become overrun with tourists during these seasons. NYC can also have a shocking amount of humidity in the late Summer, so be sure to pack plenty of clothing options to regulate the temps for your visit.

Transportation Options: New York is widely regarded as having some of the most robust public transportation in the United States. Still, the city is known to be extremely walkable, offering a simple-to-understand grid system for visitors and natives alike. Ubers and taxis are plentiful throughout the city, though NYC is famous for its traffic, so be sure to plan your routes accordingly!

The entirety of The Penguin was filmed in and around New York City, including several iconic landmarks which stand-in for significant Gotham locations. Exterior shots for the Penguin’s base of criminal operations, for instance, are filmed on 2335 12th Avenue in West Harlem. This location is known as the Iceberg Lounge Club in the show, and is also featured prominently in 2022’s The Batman. The film utilizes indoor shots from a sound stage exclusively to represent this locale, however, as exterior production for the movie were completed exclusively overseas in Europe. The La Selva mansion in Long Island is another key location in The Penguin, which stands in for Carmine Falcone’s opulent residence. Here, Falcone’s adult children plot to undermine Oswald Cobb’s efforts to lead Gotham’s criminal underworld, as they vie for their deceased father’s top position.

Additional exterior shots for The Penguin were conducted at the Williamsburg Bridge tower, Gramercy Park, Kew Gardens train station, Seneca Avenue BMT station, and Chinatown. Many of these shooting locations are open to the public, offering super-fans of the series an excellent opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of the show by scheduling their own self-guided tour. With a small amount of research and some creative ingenuity, you can walk the very same streets as the Penguin himself.

Why Visit New York?

Whether you’re a fan of The Penguin or not, there are a myriad of reasons to visit the Big Apple. New York City is said to receive upwards of 60 million visitors each year, including those in search of fame, fortune, or plain old fun. The popular locale has served as a cultural hub for art, culture, and extracurricular activity since the United States was founded, with massive film, music, and architectural industries growing in the region each year. Whether you’re interested in taking a tour of important American landmarks like Ground Zero, the Statue of Liberty, or the Empire State Building, or simply indulging in numerous museums and food excursions, the city truly has a little something for everyone.

Those exclusively visiting the city for the purpose of seeing The Penguin‘s shooting locations may even have a chance to appear in the show, if HBO does decide to renew the series for another season. At this time, no such announcement has been made, though it wouldn’t be surprising considering the massive fan-fare the show has already experienced. Still, there are plenty of opportunities in and around New York to engage with acting for the stage and screen. Consider catching a Broadway show if you can afford tickets, or stop in at a filming of one of New York’s many live-taped television events.

Things To Do In New York:

Even if you’ve never seen The Penguin before, New York has millions of exciting opportunities for tourists and residents alike. Consider taking in some interactive art at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum in the Upper East Side, or double-checking your schedule to see what parades and other special events are taking place in Times Square. While food tours, ferry excursions, and Broadway shows can be quite exciting, there are tons of options for those who don’t want to break the bank as well. Certain museums offer free entry on participating dates, while street performances can be found on nearly every corner.

New York is also a near-guaranteed stop for any nationwide pop-up tour, so consider booking your trip to coincide with your favorite traveling live show, comedian, or band. Take a walk through the beautiful and historic Central Park, and be sure to cap your evening with some famous NYC foods like bagels with lox, oxtail mac & cheese, and a classic New York slice.

Where To Eat

Some of the best restaurants in New York include Penny, Carnitas Ramirez, Le Veau d’Or, Son Del North, and Phoenix Palace. If you’re having trouble scoring a reservation at any of these fancy sit-down restaurants, you can always bet on a street vendor or pop-up offering some of the finest meals you could ever have. When in doubt, don’t be afraid to ask a local about their favorite spot. New Yorkers can appear abrasive, but they’re really soft on the inside, much like a Jamaican beef patty served at a local bodega.

Where To Stay

If money’s not an object for you, there are plenty of hotel accommodations on the island of Manhattan that will keep you right near the action during your stay. Consider booking a reservation at The New Yorker Hotel, the Millennium Downtown, or the Times Square EDITION. Cheaper options can be found just over a bridge to Queens, Brooklyn, or New Jersey, so long as you don’t mind traversing the city after a long day of sightseeing and urban exploration.