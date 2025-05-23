The Netflix show Secrets We Keep is a six-part dramatic series set in a lavish environment. The gripping narrative captivates audiences with its twists and turns. It follows an affluent main character, Cecilia (played by Marie Bach Hansen). A Filipino au pair in her upper-class Danish neighborhood suddenly disappears. When the police essentially ignore the situation, Cecilia’s au pair Angel (played by Excel Busano) launches an independent investigation. In partnership with Detective Aicha (played by Sara Fanta Traore), they strive to get to the bottom of the mystery.

The truth they discover hits much closer to home than they could have guessed, with treacherous secrets at every turn. As the conspiracy builds, this series’s locale sets the scene for a truly nefarious plot hatched in the lavish suburban backdrop. This show’s contrasting setting creates a false sense of security, leaving viewers completely unprepared for the revealed secrets. So, the show’s location is integral to setting up its dark plot.

This Danish drama has been an exciting addition to Netflix’s streaming lineup. It’s a thrilling narrative fueled by mystery in an upper-class environment, and it’s pretty much guaranteed to keep viewers on their toes. The authentic energy of Copenhagen sets the scene for this investigative drama, which unfolds right before Cecilia’s eyes. Here’s what we know about where Secrets We Keep was filmed.

Where Does ‘Secrets We Keep’ Take Place?

The show Secrets We Keep actually takes place in the area where it was filmed. The exact location of the setting is not named, but Netflix describes the filming location as Denmark’s wealthiest neighborhood. So, Copenhagen is not just a background for the series; it creates a narrative ecosystem for viewers. This suburban setting contrasts with the mystery and danger lurking beneath the surface of Cecilia’s world.

Netflix describes how the setting lends itself to “Blending suspense with sharp storytelling.” This is especially true since the streaming service also claims that “the crime drama explores the secrets lurking beneath the surface of Denmark’s wealthiest neighborhood.” This series’s cultural and class commentary is strong, so filming in Denmark’s wealthiest areas helped depict that.

Because the show is set in Copenhagen, as 4Filming reported, “You’ll see many parts of the city in the background—its homes, streets, and landmarks appear often throughout the show.”

Copenhagen is authentically portrayed in the series, but the most upscale parts take center stage.

Where Was ‘Secrets We Keep’ Filmed? Copenhagen, Denmark

Two filming locations served as the show’s main bases and as the characters’ residences — the ​​Gotfred Tvedes mansion and Hvidøre House. Both buildings are iconic landmarks in real life. According to Moviedelic, the landmarks were used for indoor and outdoor scenes.

Sportskeeda reported that these locations were selected because the “minimalist exteriors, tidy streets, and modern interiors” are an excellent representation of some of Denmark’s most posh neighborhoods.

Other than the main filming locations, some areas of Copenhagen, like Amaliegade Street and Ørsted Park, were used for outdoor scenes.

The entire show was filmed in Copenhagen, but two mansions in particular were used for filming, per Moviedelic. Indoor and outdoor scenes were captured in Copenhagen to create a more well-rounded and believable setting. Best Time to Visit: Between June and August are the best times to visit Copenhagen. These are the brightest days. However, the daylight hours vary depending on the month that travelers visit, so it would be wise to consider that before planning a trip.

Between June and August are the best times to visit Copenhagen. These are the brightest days. However, the daylight hours vary depending on the month that travelers visit, so it would be wise to consider that before planning a trip. Transportation Options: When visiting Copenhagen, travelers can choose between a variety of public transportation options, like the bus, train, or metro. One of the most popular options is to get around on foot or by bike. For assistance navigating this capital city, the Rejseplanen app or website is useful.

In interviews about the series, the show’s director, Per Fly, commented on the stunning environment that brought the story to life.

He expressed how he was “immediately drawn to the series’ universe. The North Coast’s attractive and aesthetic world provides a beautiful backdrop for a story about social class.” He went on to say, “Beneath the polished surface, secrets and conflicts are simmering. I was curious to explore what happens when the facade begins to crack and the human truths emerge.”

Visiting the Real-Life Settings

All of the filming locations in Copenhagen are unique travel destinations for the show’s fans. As Moviedelic reported, the show’s primary filming occurred in March 2024 and ended in June of the same year. So, visiting during these months is best if travelers want to capture the same ambiance as the show.

Travelers can recreate the same lavish experience as the show, hopefully, without the simmering conflicts. If an extravagant experience in Copenhagen’s most affluent neighborhoods is out of budget, visitors can also plan a more laid-back and budget-friendly trip to Copenhagen.

Whether travelers choose to visit particular filming locations or not, there is plenty to do and see.

Things to Do in Copenhagen: Copenhagen is a very popular travel destination, so there’s plenty to do and see. Two of the most enjoyable things to do while visiting are bike tours to explore the area or a relaxing canal tour. For more culturally involved travel experiences, booking a culinary experience or checking out the Tivoli Gardens is a great way to spend time in Copenhagen.

Where to Eat in Copenhagen: Copenhagen has a healthy culinary culture, so trying out local cuisine is a must. The Olive Kitchen & Bar is an aesthetically pleasing and delicious high-end restaurant that is well-loved by locals and travelers alike. But if travelers are looking for more budget-friendly restaurant options, Smagsloeget—Vesterbro is an international fast-food eatery.

Where to Stay in Copenhagen: The Steel House Copenhagen is a classy hostel with stunning views and a pool, so it’s an excellent option for budget travelers. For a more upscale experience, the Hotel D’Angleterre is one of the highest-acclaimed accommodations in Copenhagen, with a pricetag to match.