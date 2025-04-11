The recently released Netflix original Pulse marks the streamers first English-language medical procedural drama. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy now have a new and exciting binge-watch as all ten episodes of the first season are now streaming. Pulse follows Dr. Danielle “Danny” Simms, who is appointed chief resident of the high-intensity Maguire Medical Level 1 Trauma center after her ex-boyfriend, Dr. Xander Phillips is suspended. Located in Miami, the medical staff must navigate the hectic environment of the emergency center during a hurricane and subsequent lockdown while dealing with their personal lives and the drama that is stewing around Danny and Xander, as well as other dynamics amongst the hospital staff.

Pulse takes place in Miami, a city that makes the perfect backdrop for a medical drama with its gorgeous beachy atmosphere that contrasts its real-life, high-demand medical industry. Buildings such as the Jackson Memorial Hospital were used during the filming of Netflix’s new drama to represent its fictional Maguire Medical Center. Other shots can be seen in Downtown Miami and on some of the area’s beautiful beaches. The personal/romantic drama of the characters’ lives is also complemented excellently by the drama of Florida’s biggest city. However, while Pulse was primarily shot in Miami in which the show takes place, many of the interior hospital scenes were shot in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Keep reading to uncover which Pulse filming locations you can visit in either state on your upcoming trip!

Miami-Dade County, Florida

(Ashley Satanosky/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The majority of Pulse’s exteriors were shot in Miami-Dade County. The helipad scenes were filmed on the rooftop of Jackson Memorial Hospital (the largest hospital in the US by number of beds). Shots of medical buildings can be seen near the Miami River Condos in Downtown Miami, and beach scenes, like the one in which Danny and Xander respond to an emergency, were taken at Sunny Isles Beach.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Miami-Dade for dry and breezy weather with temperatures around 70s-80s°F is between March-May. This time of year sees less thunderstorms and humidity as well as less crowds than in December-February when many people are looking to escape the cold. There are also plenty of events happening within Miami-Dade County during springtime like Miami Open, Ultra Music Festival, the Hyundai Air & Sea Show and more.

Transportation Options: Metrorail runs daily from 5 a.m. to midnight with tickets starting under $3. It connects downtown Miami, Miami International Airport (MIA), popular suburbs and more. Metromover is the free bus system in downtown Miami that runs from 5 a.m. to midnight. It is great for tourists as it connects to other transportation, provides access to popular areas and is clean and readily accessible. Metrobus covers most of the county, including areas not served by trains. Some Metrobus routes run 24/7 and rides start at under $3. Other frequently used modes of transportation in Miami-Dade include Tri-Rail, Brightline, rideshares like Uber and Lyft and rental vehicles like cars, bikes and scooters.

Pulse is set in the heart of Miami-Dade County, which is located in southeastern Florida and is made up of 34 incorporated cities (like Miami, Hialeah and Coral Gables) and many unincorporated areas. It’s home to over 2.7 million people, making it Florida’s most populous county. The community in Miami-Dade County consists of a large Latino/Hispanic population with over 60% speaking a language other than English (mainly Spanish and Haitian Creole). This area is known for its coastal beauty and popular destinations like South Beach that attract tourists and vacationers from all around the US and the world. It is also perfect for Pulse’s setting as Miami-Dade is a huge hub in the medical industry. Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital is one of the largest trauma centers in the world with its rooftop helipad for emergency transports. It is a no-brainer that Netflix chose to film dramatic scenes of its medical drama atop this vital location that also features striking views of the surrounding area.

Things to Do: There are plenty of tourist attractions, beaches and neighborhoods to visit while in Miami-Dade county like South Beach, Wynwood Walls, Little Havana, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, the Miami Seaquarium and more. If visiting during December, you can explore all things art and culture at the Art Basel art show in Miami Beach.

Where to Eat: Miami-Dade County has great food options from cultures all over the world, with heavy influences from Cuban, Haitian, Caribbean and Latin American cuisine. Some of these restaurants include Versailles and Marabu for upscale Cuban food, Joe’s Stone Crab for its famous stone crab and key lime pie, El Mago de las Fritas for its beloved fritas, Coyo Taco for unforgettable street tacos and the famous Salty Donut for its rotating flavors of artisanal donuts.

Where to Stay: There are plenty of options for accommodations in Miami-Dade County. Top-rated, affordable hotels include Hampton Inn By Hilton Coconut Grove Coral Gables Miami and Gale Miami Hotel & Residences. For a premium, urban stay, visit Arlo Wynwood or Kimpton EPIC Hotel.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

(Stephanie Klepacki/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Many of the interior shots of Pulse’s Maguire Medical Center were shot at sets in Albuquerque, though it utilized real medical buildings in Miami for the exterior and some interior shots. Albuquerque made for an opportune location to film these scenes with its similarly vibrant, Latin vibe.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Albuquerque is during fall between September-November. October is especially a great time to visit with crisp and pleasant weather in the high 60s-70s°F (15–25°C) plus cool evenings. October is also when the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes place. Additionally, this time of year sees the end of the monsoon season and beautiful fall foliage. With all these incentives to visit Albuquerque in fall, it is important to book a trip early.

Transportation Options: Albuquerque has a few different transportation options depending on your budget and how much of the city (or surrounding area) you want to explore. ABQ RIDE is the free city bus system that covers much of Albuquerque with 22 routes. There is also the Rail Runner Express regional train that connects Albuquerque, Santa Fe and other towns like Belen and Bernalillo. Public transportation has limited departure times and routes, so those who want to freely explore Albuquerque beyond downtown or the neighboring areas can opt for a rental car or use rideshare services like Uber and Lyft.

Netflix’s Pulse utilized the freedom and perfect setting of Albuquerque, New Mexico for its studio filming that did not take place in Miami. Throughout August of 2024, the show’s production employed over 200 New Mexicans for its crew and 30 background actors. Albuquerque is often used for filming locations with big shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul shooting there. This is due to competitive tax incentives as much as it is a lovely setting, according to Sportskeeda. Netflix is also a New Mexico film partner, as stated by Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office Director. Albuquerque is the largest city in the state, located in the central part of the state along the Rio Grande and bordered by the Sandia Mountains. It’s known for its rich blend of Native American, Hispanic and Anglo cultures, along with stunning desert landscapes and a vibrant arts scene.

Things to Do: Albuquerque is most famous for its International Balloon Fiesta (the world’s largest hot air balloon festival), and the historic Route 66 that runs right through the city. However, there are plenty of other activities and attractions to choose from. Take a ride on Sandia Peak Tramway, one of the longest aerial tramways in the world, or go hiking and rock climbing at Petroglyph National Monument. Additional must-visit sites include Albuquerque Old Town, Indian Pueblo Cultural Center and National Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Where to Eat: Albuquerque is a hotspot for New Mexican cuisine. Cocina Azul is beloved by locals for its variety of New Mexican dishes and Farm and Table is known for its locally sourced seasonal dishes. Other superb options include Sadie’s of New Mexico, El Pinto and Mary’s & Tito’s Café.

Where to Stay: Albuquerque offers an assortment of accommodation and lodging options. Reliable and nice options with a central location include Hotel Chaco, Hotel Parq Central, Hotel Andaluz and Isleta Resort & Casino.