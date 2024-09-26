It’s officially time to trade in hot summer nights with friends for cozy nights at home with your new favorite fall TV shows. These days, streaming platforms make it all too easy to binge entire shows in one sitting, but there are still some programs that keep audiences waiting for more with a weekly release schedule. One of the newest arrivals in the latter category is Murder in a Small Town, based on the “Karl Alberg” novel series by L.R. Wright. On-screen, Rossif Sutherland plays the titular character, “a detective who moves to a quiet coastal town in search of peace of mind but finds ‘this gentle paradise has more than its share of secrets,'” per Terrace Standard.

Where Was ‘Murder in a Small Town’ Filmed?

While the books are based in the small town of Sechelt, British Columbia in Canada, the filming location crews used was in Gibsons, BC. Production began in January 2024 and ran until May in the area, with producer Nick Orchard previously promising Murder in a Small Town would be a part of Fox’s fall lineup. This is the company’s first scripted series co-produced with an international studio; the obtained U.S. rights to the series, which comes from Vancouver-based Sepia Films in association with L.A.’s Future Shack Entertainment.

“Each self-contained episode in the first season involves Alberg uncovering secrets and investigating killings that take place in the community’s idyllic surroundings,” PR Peak explains. “[The first season] doesn’t end with a cliffhanger per se. The biggest continuing story is Alberg and Cassandra and their relationship which has its ups and downs. So people may want to come back and see what’s happening with that.”

Over 120 cast and crew members helped to bring the show to life, some of them earning major acting opportunities after appearing as extras. “It was a fabulous crew,” Orchard said. “Everyone got along really well. Most of the crew said that to me at one time or another, how much they enjoyed working with each other.”

Gibsons, BC, Canada

(Photo by Lauren Kan/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Gibsons was the primary filming location for season one of Murder in a Small Town.

Best Time to Visit: If you enjoy warm weather and outdoor fun, plan your trip to Gibsons from early July to late August.

Transportation Options: The small town is very walkable, with trails, shops, restaurants, galleries and more only ever a short stroll away.

Gibsons is the perfect place to go when you need a break from it all! If you visit the Sunshine Coast, you might recognize the local library where many of Cassandra’s scenes are filmed. Library director Heather Evans-Cullen reportedly only rented out the facility when her staff was given the chance to appear as extras. “The first time they were there, they caused a lot of chaos in the stacks by moving all the books and not coming them back,” outreach coordinator Lise Kreps told PR Peak. “So I think now they’ve been told that if they’re going to do that, they have to file them correctly.”

Things to Do: Take in the beautiful views from Soames Hill (also known as Knob Hill) then head over to the Tidepools Aquarium in Gibsons Public Market.

Where to Eat: The Bay restaurant is where the Murder in a Small Town cast and crew had their wrap party after filming.

Where to Stay: The Gibsons Garden Hotel is a best-seller, or for something more cozy, check out Garden Cottage B & B.