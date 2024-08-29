Saying goodbye to summer is bittersweet, but the promise of great TV ahead can make the chilly fall months more bearable. In 2024, sci-fi and horror lovers have a lot to look forward to, including the third season of From, which debuted from the mind of John Griffin in 2022 on Epix. The Harold Perrineau-led show brings us to a nightmarish town in Middle America known for trapping anyone who enters. Current residents are unwilling captives fighting to survive and hopefully escape, though the mysterious and dark creatures lurking in the forest around them make it feel impossible. Ahead of the upcoming episodes, let’s explore – where was From filmed?

Where Was ‘From’ Filmed?

Though they paint a chilling picture of the midwest United States, the From film locations are actually in Canada, and you can visit them yourself! The East Coast gem of Halifax, Nova Scotia (and the surrounding area) made the “perfect backdrop for the eerie and mysterious atmosphere” of Griffin’s project. The province’s capital city is the most populous municipality in Atlantic Canada, housing over 431K people as of 2017. This may sound small to some, but you can guarantee that most Maritimers you meet when visiting Halifax will greet you with a smile and great hospitality so you’ll always feel at home.

Beaver Bank, Nova Scotia

(Photo via Getty Images)

Key Scenes: Interior and exterior shots of locals and their homes in the nightmarish town keeping them captive.

Best Time to Visit: July through August is when you’ll see the best weather in Nova Scotia, but if you don’t like heat or crowds, a visit during September or October might be preferable.

Transportation Options: It’s a 35-minute drive from the city of Halifax to Beaver Bank, which could cost up to $85 in a cab. The Line 8 bus can get you there cheaper, although the trip can take over two hours.

As it turns out, Beaver Bank is an area with some interesting history. In the 50s and 60s, it housed people working at a nearby military base, their homes, schools, churches and shops. By 2004, the entire area was dismantled, leaving the perfect spot for the From crew to come tell their story almost two decades later. When production began in May 2021, Head of the Scenic Department Kevin Lewis had a big job ahead of him.

Somehow his team put together a makeshift village in Nova Scotia that resembled the Middle America wasteland of their dreams. “It’s absolutely astounding how quickly everything came up and how convincingly believable it all seems if you drive through. It looks just like any town,” Lewis said. According to Filmiloc, Beaver Bank and the nearby Lower Sackville stood out to the From creators because they “had the right mix of natural beauty with a slightly unsettling, isolated feel, which matched the tone of the series perfectly.

Things to Do: If the weather is right for it, spend some time by the water at Square Lake or practice your swing at Lost Creek Golf Club.

Where to Eat: Beaver Bank Station has some of the best food (the fish and chips come highly recommended) in the area at a reasonable price.

Where to Stay: The Celtic Rose Bed & Breakfast has five-star ratings from guests who loved their food and comfortable mattresses.

Oakfield Provincial Park

Key Scenes: Frequently used back-drop to show how closed-in residents feel by the dark forest around them.

Best Time to Visit: The park’s facilities are fully serviced between May 20 and Oct. 10.

Transportation Options: If you’re not comfortable renting a car, we suggest taking a taxi to Oakfield Provincial Park which is located 13km north of Exit 5 on Highway 102.

With the premiere date of From season three quickly approaching, fans are curious whether there will be any major filming location changes. Things between the first two seasons were extremely consistent so we’re betting not, but still, it might be time for the sci-fi series to throw in some plot twists. If nothing else, we’ll once again get to see their impeccable work on the Beaver Bank village!

Things to Do: Pack a picnic lunch to eat by the water or wander down the park’s various walking trails.

Where to Eat: About eight km away from Oakfield is a popular Italian joint called Rob Bitar’s Ristorante, or a bit closer is Soaring Crane Sushi, which has been described as the best in the area.

Where to Stay: The Alt Hotel Halifax Airport isn’t far from the park or the Holiday Inn Express offers complimentary breakfast with your stay.