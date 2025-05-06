“Etoile” is a new dramatic series that follows two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on a “Wife Swap”-style challenge that sees them swapping their most talented dancers. The Prime Video original explores the results of the desperate attempt to revive both creative institutions, one located in New York and the other in Paris. It also delves into the tough cultural differences encountered by characters Cheyenne Toussaint (Lou De Laâge) and Tobias Bell (Gideon Glick).

As ScreenRant reports, the show creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is best known for “Gilmore Girls,” but this ballet-centered drama may become a new fan favorite. Not only does “Etoile” offer a fascinating look at different creative cultures, but also varying locales. If you’re fantasizing about making a change that will upend your entire life, pirouetting your way into the show’s filming locations may be just what you need. Here’s what aspiring dancers and adventure fiends should know in order to have a travel experience inspired by the cross-cultural series.

New York City, New York

Key Scenes: New York City is one of the main “Etoile” filming locations. Many outdoor and building exterior scenes (particularly those of extras interacting) were filmed around Manhattan and the Upper West Side, as Moviedelic reports. Locations in the Big Apple were used for interior shots as well, including some minor scenes in the Lincoln Center theatre.

Best Time to Visit: If you’re an outdoors lover, the best time to visit New York City is between June and August. In the summer, temperatures typically range from 68 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit.

Transportation Options: New York City is well known for its public transportation since the majority of locals do not drive. The bus or subway system is the most common way to get around. Other options include taxis, ride-share platforms, ferries and commuter rail.

Since the narrative of “Etoile” is closely intertwined with the buzz of New York City, it’s understandable they opted to film on location. New York City provided a metropolitan and distinct ambiance that contradicted the landscape of the other primary setting of the show, Paris. But aside from capturing the exterior aesthetic of the show, filming on location was an intentional move.

As co-creator Dan Palladino shared with Town & Country, “Filming on location is ‘everything’, I mean everything , it just gives you that authenticity.” Everyone involved in producing the show certainly shared this sentiment. The local artistic community was kept in mind as creative decisions were made. Rather than filming in a random studio, local favorites like The Metropolitan Opera House at the Lincoln Center appear on-screen, giving a feel of authentic New York.

Things to Do: Central Park is one of the most popular attractions in New York City but lovers of the show can check out the Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center.

Where to Eat: The Central Park Boathouse is one of the highest rated eateries around the Central Park area.

Where to Stay: The Hyatt Grand Central New York is a centrally located accommodation with high ratings and great city views.

Newark, New Jersey

(Joel Zar/Pexels)

Key Scenes: Several ballet sequences were filmed at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), according to 4 Filming’s reports. The venue is a stunning site that is well known for its intricate design, but it also is an incredible cultural institution. Its inviting aesthetic and functional layout contributed to many angelic dance scenes which showed off the central character’s skills.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Newark is during the low tourist season, generally considered spring or fall. Between April and May or September and November, travelers can enjoy the mildest weather conditions. The summers are beautiful, but this is when the weather is the hottest and humid.

Transportation Options: Many people who visit Newark use public transportation to get around. The town has good, reliable train and bus systems. Amtrak and Newark Light Rail are popular options. Some travelers use taxis or ride-sharing platforms to get to some of the city’s non-central attractions.

The show’s producers got access to the famous New Jersey Performing Arts Center for filming, which helped capture authentic ballet performances. The building has stunning architecture and great acoustics, so even the ballet practices in the show at this filming location proved to be captivating. One of the appealing aspects of “Etoile” is that it captures the more realistic aspects of life in this area and in the ballet world in general. So it highlights local gems like the center to build a believable dance world for viewers to immerse themselves into.

As 4 Filming highlights, “The center brings world-class performances to the community and helps promote the arts in the area. It is an important cultural landmark in New Jersey.” The location may not be immediately recognized by viewers, but visiting the site is a chance to explore the local culture more deeply. You may even rediscover or find your passion for dance by exploring this “Etoile” filming location.

Things to Do: To further explore the creative side of Newark, travelers can check out the Newark Museum of Art, which is around a 45-minute drive from central New York City. From the NJPAC, it is only a few minutes’ drive.

Where to Eat: The NICO Kitchen + Bar is an eatery with good ratings, which is very close to the NJPAC.

Where to Stay: The Robert Treat Hotel is a centrally located accommodation that is in very close proximity to the NJPAC.

Paris, France

(Laila/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The interior of the Palais Garnier opera house was used as a filming site for “Etoile.” Many different rooms, like the custom studios, were captured to really showcase more behind-the-scenes moments for the ballet dancers, according to Moviedelic. But other venues were used to create one grand site for the show too.

Best Time to Visit: To catch good ballet shows, the best times to visit Paris are during the fall and spring seasons. This is when the ballet season is at its height. Palais Garnier runs its primary show season from September to July.

Transportation Options: Paris has a robust public transportation system that makes it a bit easier to navigate as a tourist. The most common ways to get around are via the bus, tram or metro. Alternatively, you can rent bikes, take taxis or even check out boat tours.

If the question, “Where was ‘Etoile’ filmed?” is on your mind, one of the main locations to think of is Palais Garnier. This historic opera house is well known for its strong ties to the intricate art of ballet. For the Paris ballet company in the series, this opera house was the main filming location. As 4 Filming reports, the building was built in the 19th century and is one of the most iconic sites in all of Paris, so it was a no-brainer to use it for the show.

Another site used to create the onscreen ballet company for the show “Etoile” is the Théâtre du Châtelet; it was used for interior scenes according to Moviedelic’s reports. In addition to this, Studios d’Epinay was the site for some built sets. The sets built by the production team were created to transform a grand sound stage into more diverse spaces. The sound stage at the studio was transformed into offices, rehearsal rooms and more the site notes.

Things to Do: There are many things to do near Palais Garnier opera house. Two of the most popular things to do are shopping at ​​Galeries Lafayette or exploring the opera district.

Where to Eat: Suggest restaurants from the film or used by the cast/crew while shooting on location. The Café de la Paix is a very popular eatery that is within walking distance of Palais Garnier opera house.

Where to Stay: For a short walk to Palais Garnier, it is best to stay in the 8th and 9th arrondissements of Paris. The InterContinental Paris Le Grand is a high end and central accommodation that is a great option for travelers.