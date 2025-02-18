Paris is a city where even taking a walk down the street is an experience in itself, from grand Haussmannian boulevards to medieval streets. This place is more than just a city—it’s a global icon, a cultural capital. An authentic taste of French gastronomy is embedded in the neighborhood cafés, pâtisseries, and fromageries (cheese shops). Paris is the capital of France and its largest city. Located on the Seine River, it sits in the north-central part of the country and has been a center of power, creativity, and romance for centuries. With 20 arrondissements (districts), each custom-made for a unique and authentic experience, it’s important to find a location that matches your travel style, budget, and sightseeing priorities.

To help you find the perfect place to stay in Paris, we’ve rounded up the best areas for first-time visitors, whether you’re looking for luxury hotels, budget-friendly stays, or a classic Parisian experience.

Leonard Cotte

Eiffel Tower (7th Arrondissement) – Best for Iconic Views

If Paris is a global icon, it is those individual icons that add to the city’s fanfare, and the Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Originally built for the 1889 World’s Fair (Exposition Universelle) to showcase France’s engineering prowess, the Eiffel Tower (La Tour Eiffel) is a 1,083-foot (330-meter) iron lattice tower. Located in the prestigious and historic 7th Arrondissement, a place boasting many charming markets lined with bakeries, cafés, and cheese shops.

Despite expensive hotels and fewer nightlife options, views of the Eiffel tower, the safety of the neighborhoods, and the walkable attractions all make this arrondissement an appealing place for first-time visitors.

Best Hotels in the Eiffel Tower Area:

Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel – A modern hotel with balconies overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

Hôtel La Comtesse – Boutique hotel offering elegant Parisian décor and close proximity to Champs de Mars.

Le Walt – A stylish 4-star hotel with an artistic atmosphere and fantastic city views.

Alexander Kagan

Le Marais (3rd & 4th Arrondissements) – Best for Culture & Nightlife

Le Marais is a historic neighborhood in Paris, spanning the 3rd and 4th Arrondissements on the Right Bank of the Seine. One of Paris’ most famous neighborhoods, it was once the aristocratic quarter of Paris before the French Revolution and has since evolved into a lively and diverse neighborhood filled with history, fashion, art, and a pulsating food scene. It is one of the best neighborhoods in Paris for first-time visitors who covet authentic charm and modern energy beyond the usual tourist hotspots. However, be aware it can be noisy at night, and the hotel rooms are smaller than other parts of the city.

Best Hotels in Le Marais:

Hôtel Duo – A stylish and modern boutique hotel in the heart of Le Marais.

Pavillon de la Reine – A luxurious, historic stay with a hidden courtyard.

Hotel Jeanne d’Arc Le Marais – A cozy and affordable hotel with a classic Parisian feel.

Dario Gutierrez

Latin Quarter (5th Arrondissement) – Best for History & Budget Stays

The name Latin Quarter comes from the Middle Ages, when students and scholars from the Sorbonne (one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious institutions) and other universities spoke Latin as their common academic language. To this day, the area remains a major center for education, literature, and philosophy. Meander down the streets and witness the famous Shakespeare & Company bookstore. This area is affordable and full of charm. a countermeasure for budget travelers and history lovers.

Best Hotels in the Latin Quarter:

Hotel Monge – A beautiful boutique hotel with classic Parisian charm.

Hôtel des Grandes Écoles – A hidden gem with garden views and a quiet atmosphere.

Hotel Atmospheres – A budget-friendly yet stylish hotel near Notre Dame.

John Towner

Saint-Germain-des-Prés (6th Arrondissement) – Best for a Classic Parisian Stay

For those coveting history, art, and a sophisticated Parisian elegance, Saint-Germain-des-Prés has long been associated with writers, philosophers, and artists, making it a hub of intellectual life. In the 20th century, it was the heart of existentialist philosophy, attracting legendary figures like Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, and Albert Camus. Many call it a refined yet cozy atmosphere. Its central location makes attractions such as Église de Saint-Germain-des-Prés (one of the oldest churches in Paris, dating back to the 6th century) and the legendary Café de Flore, Les Deux Magots, and Brasserie Lipp (once frequented by famous writers, artists, and thinkers) walkable and enjoyable.

Best Hotels in Saint-Germain-des-Prés:

Hotel d’Aubusson – A luxurious hotel with a jazz bar and elegant interiors.

Hôtel Relais Saint-Germain – A charming boutique hotel with gourmet dining.

Hotel de Seine – A mid-range hotel with a warm, classic Parisian feel.

Roman Kraft

Champs-Élysées (8th Arrondissement) – Best for Shopping & Luxury

The Champs-Élysées is a grand boulevard stretching 1.9 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Place de la Concorde to the Arc de Triomphe. Popping with high-end shopping and glamourous hotels and loaded with luxury brand flagship stores such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, Cartier—this place is big on fashion. Here is the Arc de Triomphe – one of Paris’ most iconic monuments, built by Napoleon to honor the French army.

Best Hotels near Champs-Élysées:

Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris – A five-star palace hotel with Michelin-star dining.

Hôtel Barrière Le Fouquet’s – A luxurious stay steps from high-end shopping.

Hôtel Marignan Champs-Élysées – A stylish hotel with modern interiors and fantastic service.

Julien Tondu

Montmartre (18th Arrondissement) – Best for Romance & Art Lovers

Montmartre is a hilly neighborhood famous for its bohemian, artistic vibe with its cobblestone streets, charming cafés, and the famous Sacré-Cœur Basilica. Romantic, nostalgic, and full of character. This combination of lively squares and quiet hidden corners blends history, art, and charm seamlessly. For a romantic getaway or a budget-friendly artistic stay, consider this place. Do be aware it is hilly (lots of stairs).

Best Hotels in Montmartre:

Maison Souquet – A luxurious boutique hotel with a secretive, romantic charm.

Hôtel des Arts Montmartre – A charming, affordable stay with local flair.

Terrass” Hotel – A rooftop hotel with breathtaking views of Paris.

Tamara Bitter

Bastille (11th Arrondissement) – Best for Local Experience & Nightlife

For a more local experience, Bastille is a lively district known for its revolutionary history, bustling nightlife, and artsy vibe. Energetic, youthful, and full of contrasts. By day, the more local, non-touristy feel mixes cafés with charming markets. While at night, it becomes one of the most exciting nightlife districts in Paris. Great for a local vibe with more affordable stays.

Best Hotels in Bastille:

Hôtel Paris Bastille Boutet – MGallery – A boutique stay in a former chocolate factory.

Le Petit Beaumarchais Hotel & Spa – A charming hotel with a relaxing spa.

Auberge Flora – A stylish yet budget-friendly boutique hotel.

Yiwen

Final Tips for Booking Your Paris Stay

For the best views: Stay in the Eiffel Tower area .

Stay in the . For shopping & luxury: Choose Champs-Élysées .

Choose . For history & budget stays: Pick the Latin Quarter .

Pick the . For art & romance: Montmartre is a great choice.

Montmartre is a great choice. For nightlife & a local vibe: Bastille or Le Marais are ideal.

Where Should You Stay in Paris for the First Time?

The best arrondissement to stay in Paris depends on your travel style. Whether you want luxury hotels near the Eiffel Tower, budget-friendly boutique stays, or a charming Parisian atmosphere, this guide ensures you find the perfect place to stay in Paris.

Book your hotel early to get the best rates and start planning your unforgettable Parisian adventure!