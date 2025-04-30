The 2025 thriller “Companion” is a chilling exploration of artificial intelligence and autonomy. What was supposed to be a fun-filled weekend for friends at an isolated cabin steadily turns into a nightmare. Iris (Sophie Thatcher), is an android built for human companionship. But there’s one big problem, she does not know that. The plot thickens are she discovers her true nature and turns on those around her.

Despite the dark storyline of the movie, one thing that is soothing about the sci-fi film is the characters’ tranquil surroundings. The waterside cabin and rustic charm of their getaway is envy worthy and may make fans of the movie wonder, where was “Companion” filmed? For viewers who would love to check the area out – without the fear of an android that has gone haywire – here’s what to know.

Putnam County, New York

Key Scenes: The cabin that the friends stay in (and lake house scenes) is located in Putnam County, New York, as LongLat reports. This makes it a primary filming location since the cabin was such a big part of the narrative. Without too many spoilers, viewers may notice the Putnam County landscape in many scenes since deaths occur at and around the cabin.

Best Time to Visit: For a getaway full of outdoor adventure, the best time to visit is during spring or summer. Naturally, the former offers milder weather conditions. This may be more ideal for travelers who want to avoid potential crowds or price spikes, which are common during summer.

Transportation Options: The county has a public transportation system named Putnam Area Rapid Transit (PART). It is one of the most common ways to get around, offering commuter shuttles and seasonal trolley rides.

Although Putnam County is not as well known as central New York City, it is a popular area. The county has a suburban charm and many beautiful natural attractions, and makes an ideal day trip (about an hour and a half) for those craving a getaway from the Big Apple. Despite its toned down vibe, it is actually quite the place for activities. It is a treasure trove for cultural immersion. And since it is a large county, there are many different areas to explore.

The “Companion” production team selected Putnam County for its scenic estates. In particular, the movie’s lake house is located in Garrison. As Times Union reports, “[Director Drew] Hancock saw between five and ten ‘beautiful properties’ in the region that nearly had everything he required, before ultimately deciding on the Garrison abode because it was both ‘remote’ and had the ‘size and grandeur’ that would make people think a Russian oligarch lived there.”

So, Garrison served an important purpose and fit the bill for the secluded storyline. It is technically a hamlet that is a part of Philipstown. But it is not the only place that contributed to the film in the area. Putnam Valley was also a “Companion” filming location and it is only around 15 minutes from Garrison. It was included in the film mostly as a backdrop for nature scenes, but could quickly become your favorite hidden gem in NY state.

Things to Do: There are many things to do throughout the county. If travelers want to explore Garrison we suggest checking out the Garrison Art Center and Arden Point and Glenclyffe hiking area.

Where to Eat: If travelers visit the scenic Putnam Valley, they can get a bite to eat at Char Steakhouse and Bar. This eatery is about 10 minutes away.

Where to Stay: The Inn On The Hudson is a cozy accommodation that is around 15 minutes away from the popular Putnam Valley.

Dutchess County, New York

(Jason Krieger/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The opening sequence of the film “Companion” was filmed in Dutchess County, around a village called Fishkill according to SpotFilmingLocation. To get the feeling that the characters were in the middle of nowhere, scenes were captured around the nature areas in the county.

Best Time to Visit: Late spring or early fall (May or October) are the most ideal times due to the mild weather and picturesque scenery.

Transportation Options: Dutchess County has good public transportation, including the Metro-North Railroad. This transit system operates eight different train stations throughout Dutchess County. Otherwise, the county can be reached via car on the highway or bus from New York City, which is about a two-hour journey.

Dutchess County is little ways away from central New York, but it is somewhere that visitors can enjoy nature. The area is well known for its flourishing natural landscape, located right in the heart of Hudson Valley. This is where travelers can enjoy some of the most breathtaking lake views. But, of course, the county is vast and filming happened in specific areas. The “Companion” scenes in Dutchess County were captured in the village Fishkill and the city Beacon. As SpotFilmingLocation reports, the beginning scene where Iris and Josh (Josh Quaid) meet was filmed in Fishkill’s local supermarket Nature’s Pantry. The majority of filming in Dutchess County was in Beacon though. It served as a great background to make the setting more realistic.

The director of the movie even became fond of the area. He has shared local recommendations with viewers interested in visiting. Per Times Union, “While his mind was firmly ensconced in making ‘Companion,’ Hancock still found time to fall in love with the area during his 15-week stay in the Hudson Valley. Primarily based in Beacon while filming, Hancock praised The Beacon Daily sandwich and coffee shop, which he says provided many of his meals.” So, if travelers want an experience similar to the director’s they can visit the local sandwich shop. Beyond that, there are many charming spots to discover.

Things to Do: The art museum Dia Beacon and the Scenic Hudson’s Long Dock Park are two popular attractions within Beacon city.

Where to Eat: Meyer’s Olde Dutch Beacon and ​​Yankee Clipper Diner are local favorites for a quick bite to eat.

Where to Stay: Beacon Bed and Breakfast is a great accommodation with ideal proximity to local attractions.