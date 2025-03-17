Naples, Italy, a historic city on the southwestern coast of the country, is one of Italy’s oldest and most continuously inhabited cities. The city dubbed the birthplace of pizza. This worldwide destination attracts travelers seeking history, underground catacombs, the masterpieces at the Naples National Archaeological Museum, and more. Others use Naples as a home base for day trips to Mount Vesuvius, Sorrento, or the Amalfi Coast. Finding where to stay in Naples is part of the experience.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor, a beach lover, or a history enthusiast, part of experiencing this neat side of the world is finding the right place to stay. This guide covers the best neighborhoods in Naples, highlighting their safety, budget-friendliness, and overall convenience to help you make the best choice.

Historic Center (Centro Storico): Best for First-Time Visitors

Ahtziri Lagarde

Campania, the region of Italy where Naples is settled, saw record tourism in 2023, welcoming in 5.7 million arrivals that year, with 2025’s tourist seasons sure to heat up similarly. Undoubtedly, those tourists find themselves in Centro Storico.

The heart of Naples, the Historic Center (Centro Storico), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site crafted with ancient churches, bustling piazzas, and traditional pizzerias. Narrow, cobbled streets lined with cafés, artisan shops, and historic landmarks make it an ideal spot for first-time visitors looking for culture, history, and food all within walking distance. This central location means Naples’ top attractions, including Spaccanapoli, the Naples Cathedral (Duomo di San Gennaro), and the famous Napoli Sotterranea (Naples Underground) are easily accessible.

While this vibrancy is full of character, so does chaos come sutured to these streets, so come prepared for a lively atmosphere. Still, it’s one of the best places to stay in Naples if you want an authentic, lively vibe.

🔹 Safety Rating: Moderate (Busy streets, occasional pickpocketing)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range with budget options)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for history lovers, culture seekers, and foodies

🔹 Convenience: Walkable to top attractions like Spaccanapoli, Piazza del Gesù, and Naples Cathedral

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Decumani Hotel de Charme – A charming boutique hotel in a historic building

Chiaia: Best for Luxury and Shopping

Montse Monmo

If you’re figuring out where to stay in Naples and are looking for a more elegant and upscale neighborhood, Chiaia is known for its chic boutiques, waterfront views, and bustling nightlife. As one of the safest areas in Naples (less chaos, more charm), it’s located along the Lungomare (Naples’ scenic seaside promenade), tailor-made with luxury, relaxation, and local charm. Chiaia is perfect for families and trendy travelers.

This area isn’t so much for historical landmarks like the Centro Storico, but there is a more polished atmosphere to the air that does compensate. That said, history buffs can still check out The Galleria Borbonica for an offbeat look at Naples’ storied past. The Lungomare Caracciolo offers stunning views of the Bay of Naples, Mount Vesuvius, and Capri, fabulous for sunset strolls.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Well-maintained and safe)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Luxury hotels and high-end restaurants)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for high-end shopping, seaside walks, and fine dining

🔹 Convenience: Easy access to Lungomare, Castel dell’Ovo, and Piazza dei Martiri

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Grand Hotel Parker’s – A luxury hotel with stunning bay views

Vomero: Best for a Peaceful Stay with Great Views

Brad Weaver

Located on a hill above the city, Vomero is a quiet, affluent neighborhood showcasing views of Naples and Mount Vesuvius. More residential and upscale for those looking for a more relaxed stay. It’s well-connected by funiculars (a type of cable railway used to transport passengers up and down steep slopes) and metro lines, making it easy to explore the rest of the city. In just 10-15 minutes, you can be in the heart of Naples. Vomero is great for families, couples, and those who prefer a calm environment while still being close to Naples’ main attractions.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Quiet and residential)

🔹 Budget: $$ – $$$ (Mid-to-high range hotels and vacation rentals)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for relaxed travelers, families, and panoramic views

🔹 Convenience: Close to Castel Sant’Elmo, Certosa di San Martino, and funicular connections

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Hotel Cimarosa – A stylish hotel with panoramic city views

Lungomare Caracciolo: Best for Seaside Stays

Birmingham Museums Trust

For those coveting the sound of the waves during a morning walk along the Mediterranean, Lungomare Caracciolo is the place to wake up to seafront panoramas and golden sunsets. Stretching along the Gulf of Naples, this scenic waterfront area is made for romantic getaways and leisurely trips. With close proximity to Castel dell’Ovo and the seafood restaurants of Borgo Marinari, food and nature lovers alike are certain to feel something for its walkability. Less chaos than the historic center means a peaceful atmosphere, and one of the best places to stay in Naples.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Tourist-friendly and relaxed atmosphere)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Luxury waterfront hotels)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for couples, waterfront views, and fine dining

🔹 Convenience: Close to Castel dell’Ovo, Via Partenope, and seaside restaurants

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Eurostars Hotel Excelsior – A luxurious waterfront hotel with sea views

Piazza Garibaldi: Best for Budget Travelers and Transportation

Ahtziri Lagarde

Piazza Garibaldi is one of the most affordable areas in Naples, making it a top choice for budget travelers and backpackers. It’s also the busiest, being the city’s main transportation hub, with direct train connections to Pompeii, the Amalfi Coast, and Rome, connecting travelers to regional and high-speed trains, buses, and the metro. However, the area can be a bit chaotic, so travelers should remain aware of their surroundings, especially at night. This does mean more convenience in the form of shops, hotels, and markets.

🔹 Safety Rating: Low to Moderate (Busy and can feel unsafe at night)

🔹 Budget: $ (Great for budget travelers)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for backpackers, day-trippers, and budget-conscious travelers

🔹 Convenience: Direct train access to other Italian cities and tourist spots

Recommended Hotel:

📍 UNAHOTELS Napoli – A comfortable and well-rated mid-range hotel near the train station

Posillipo: Best for a Scenic Escape

Birmingham Museums Trust

Like Vomero, Posillip is located on a hill overlooking the Gulf of Naples. This does make it a tranquil escape from the busy streets, but it is less convenient for sightseeing. The area has a long history of being a retreat for the wealthy, dating back to Roman times, with remnants of ancient villas and archaeological sites still visible today. For travelers who want to enjoy Naples’ coastline. Limited nightlife and entertainment options. You’ll need a car or rely on public transport to explore more of the city.

🔹 Safety Rating: High (Quiet and residential)

🔹 Budget: $$$ (Upscale hotels and vacation rentals)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for relaxation, scenic views, and quiet getaways

🔹 Convenience: Not as well-connected but great for nature lovers

Recommended Hotel:

📍 B&B La Bouganville – A cozy B&B with beautiful views

Mercato & Porto: Best for Ferry Access and Day Trips

Ahtziri Lagarde

Mercato (meaning “market” in Italian) and Porto (the port area) are two neighborhoods in Naples that showcase a more authentic, bustling character. For those planning to take ferries to Capri, Ischia, or the Amalfi Coast, staying near these places is a smart choice. The Mercato is centered around the Piazza Mercato, known for its busy markets, narrow streets, and local shops. The Porto area provides easy access to the ferry terminal and affordable accommodations. While the areas are lively and convenient, it can also be noisy and less polished than other neighborhoods.

🔹 Safety Rating: Moderate (Busy and can feel rough in some parts)

🔹 Budget: $$ (Mid-range with some budget options)

🔹 Experience: Ideal for island-hopping, travelers in transit, and quick stays

🔹 Convenience: Close to Molo Beverello ferry terminal and Naples Maritime Station

Recommended Hotel:

📍 Romeo Hotel – A modern luxury hotel near the port

So, What Is the Best Part of Naples to Stay In?

Naples is a diverse city with a variety of accommodation options to fit most travelers’ needs. There is history, luxury, and budget-friendly options sutured to many of the neighborhoods we’ve compiled. You’ll have to take a deep dive to figure out which one is right for you. Consider what matters most—safety, convenience, budget, or experience—before booking your hotel, hostel, or Airbnb. By choosing the right area, you’ll make the most of your stay in one of Italy’s most fascinating cities.

Now, it’s time to book your Naples accommodation and start planning.

People Also Ask

Where to avoid staying in Naples?

Avoid staying in areas around Piazza Garibaldi and some parts of Mercato & Porto due to safety concerns. Do your homework before you fly, and look at reviews from other travelers when figuring out where to stay in Naples.

Where is the main area in Naples?

The main area in Naples is the Historic Center (Centro Storico). It’s considered the ‘heart’ of Naples, and provides easy access to other sites in the area.

How long should you stay in Naples?

How long you should spend in Naples heavily depends on your preferences and what you’re hoping to gain from the trip. Generally, though, a stay of 3 to 4 days is ideal to explore the city’s highlights.