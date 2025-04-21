North Carolina is packed with a diverse geography and close to major travel destinations, which makes it a great launchpad for weekend trips. NC features both the Blue Ridge and Smoky Mountains as well as charming towns (Asheville, Boone, Blowing Rock, and Wilmington). There’s something for every type of vacation: a romantic getaway, an adventurous retreat, or a relaxing beach vacation.

For all those who need a quick escape, here are seven destinations we’ve compiled for your next weekend trip in NC.

Elijah Mears

Asheville: For a Mountain Getaway

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville is a hip weekend escape for those craving scenic views, craft breweries, and artsy culture. Asheville is the perfect blend of small-town charm and a lively, creative energy. A visit to the Biltmore Estate, where you can explore the largest privately owned home in the U.S., is a must.

For outdoor fun, the city offers hiking trails, scenic drives along the Blue Ridge Parkway, and nearby hot springs (conveniently dubbed Hot Springs, North Carolina). The city is home to a thriving craft beer scene, with breweries like Wicked Weed Brewing and Sierra Nevada.

Best for: Romantic getaways, adventure lovers, foodies

Top Attractions: Biltmore Estate, Blue Ridge Parkway, Downtown Asheville

Best Time to Visit: Fall for foliage, spring for mild weather

Kyle Glenn

Outer Banks: A Coastal Retreat

For a beachfront weekend trip in NC, head to the Outer Banks (OBX). This dreamy escape is a 200-mile stretch of barrier islands in the Atlantic ocean. Boasting beaches, lighthouses, and wild horses roaming the shores, the Outer Banks is a one of a kind excursion.

Visit the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kitty Hawk, where the first flight took place. Explore the sand dunes of Jockey’s Ridge State Park, the tallest sand dunes on the East Coast, which are perfect for hang gliding and sunset views. See wild Spanish mustangs roam freely in Corolla or consider taking the ferry to Ocracoke Island, for its remote beaches and charming village.

The OBX is also great for watersports like kayaking, kiteboarding, and deep-sea fishing.

Best for: Beach lovers, families, history buffs

Top Attractions: Cape Hatteras Lighthouse, Ocracoke Island, Jockey’s Ridge

Best Time to Visit: Summer for beach activities, spring or fall for fewer crowds

Kyle Calhoun

Boone & Blowing Rock: A Scenic Mountain Escape

Two mountain towns in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Boone and Blowing Rock, are your cozy mountain getaway. Known for hiking, waterfalls, and their overlooks, these mountain towns are a nature lover’s dream.

Take a drive along the Blue Ridge Parkway, hike Grandfather Mountain, or visit the famous Blowing Rock for breathtaking views. During the winter, Boone is a great spot for skiing and snowboarding at Appalachian Ski Mountain. In the fall, the foliage blankets the landscape in colorful tones.

If you’re looking for some nightlife, Boone is a lively college town, home to Appalachian State University.

Best for: Outdoor enthusiasts, families, nature lovers

Top Attractions: Grandfather Mountain, Tweetsie Railroad, The Blowing Rock

Best Time to Visit: Fall for foliage, winter for snow sports

Leslie Cross

Wilmington: A Historic Coastal Getaway

History, beaches, and nightlife all come together in Wilmington, NC. Home to beautiful riverfront views, historic charm, and easy access to nearby beaches, this coastal city sits along the Cape Fear River. Within minutes you can hit Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, or Kure Beach.

Take a stroll along the Wilmington Riverwalk, explore the Battleship North Carolina, or visit Airlie Gardens for a relaxing afternoon.

Best for: History buffs, beach lovers, couples

Top Attractions: Wilmington Riverwalk, Wrightsville Beach, Battleship North Carolina

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall for pleasant weather

Ivana Djudic

Lake Lure & Chimney Rock: A Hidden Gem for Nature Lovers

Lake Lure and Chimney Rock will dazzle those looking weekend trips in NC. Lake Lure is a man-made lake surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, stunning with crystal-clear waters, sandy beach, and boat tours. If it looks familiar, that’s because it was the filming location for Dirty Dancing!

Spend the weekend hiking in Chimney Rock State Park, and find the panoramic views from the top of the massive rock formation the park gets its name from. Also on the table: kayaking, paddleboarding, or the lake’s sandy beach. Local shops and eateries are all around for when you’re ready to step out of nature.

Best for: Nature lovers, couples, families

Top Attractions: Chimney Rock State Park, Lake Lure Beach, Flowering Bridge

Best Time to Visit: Spring for wildflowers, fall for foliage

MJ Tangonan

Charlotte: A City Getaway with Southern Charm

For those craving an urban escape, Charlotte is North Carolina’s largest city. The upside of a weekend trip to a city like Charlotte is that it has something for everyone: a mix of city noise and outdoor spaces, a growing foodie and craft beer movement, museums, and nightlife.

Explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame, visit the U.S. National Whitewater Center for rafting and ziplining, or catch a Carolina Panthers or Charlotte Hornets game.

Best for: City lovers, sports fans, foodies

Top Attractions: NASCAR Hall of Fame, Whitewater Center, South End breweries

Best Time to Visit: Spring and fall for pleasant weather

Daniel Weiss

Bryson City: The Gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains

Those looking for more off-the-beaten-path weekend trips in NC should head to Bryson City. This mountain town in western North Carolina, just outside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, offers some serious outdoor adventures. You can go whitewater rafting on the Nantahala River, hike to glorious waterfalls, and fish in mountain streams. If you’re visiting in the fall, the leaf-peeping opportunities here are breathtaking.

Best for: Outdoor adventurers, families, nature lovers

Top Attractions: Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Nantahala River, Deep Creek Trails

Best Time to Visit: Fall for foliage, summer for water activities

Jeremy Bryant

Planning Weekend Trips in NC

No matter what type of weekend trip you’re looking for, North Carolina has something for everyone. There’s romance in Asheville, family trips to the Outer Banks, adventurous weekends in Bryson City, and so much more. Mountains, beach, or modern city energy is just a drive away.

Build your escape the way you want. Just be sure to consider the best time to visit based on weather and the activities you want to enjoy.

Where will your next weekend trips in NC take you?

Frequently Asked Questions

Where to Vacation in North Carolina?

Depends on the individual’s propensities, but there are places for hiking (Boone & Blowing Rock), beaches (Wilmington), or city fun (Charlotte).

What is NC State famous for?

The Wright Brothers’ First Flight. The first successful powered flight happened in Kitty Hawk, NC (1903).

What is the prettiest town in NC?

Another subjective question, but we like to say Blowing Rock, a storybook mountain town with scenic overlooks, boutique shops, and hiking trails.