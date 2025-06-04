Florida is known for its bustling energy, beautiful beaches, and fishing industry. The coastal state has a subtropical climate and is located in the southeastern region of the United States. Florida is bordered by three bodies of water: the Atlantic Ocean to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the west, and the Straits of Florida to the south. This means coastlines for days and some of the best beaches in the country. If you plan to stay in the state for a few days or live there and want to explore your home state, these exciting weekend trips in Florida will help you discover what each coastal city offers.

Orlando, Florida: A Thrilling Adventure

Credit: Craig Adderley

Do you have a taste for adventure? Get ready to feed your thrill-seeking spirit in Orlando, Florida, where fun never dies! Orlando is home to Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, claiming the renowned title of the “Theme Park Capital of the World.”

The summer months of June, July, and August remain peak times when families come to visit the amusing city. Spend time at the four theme parks in Disney World to meet Mickey and friends or visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. The theme parks are 30 minutes from each other to make the most of your time!

Drive time from central Florida: 1 hour and 20 minutes (depending on traffic)

Best for: Couples, families, and friend trips

Top attractions: Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort

Best time to visit: Summer for vacation or Autumn to experience themed events, parades, and festivals

St. Petersburg, Florida: An Artist’s Dream

Credit: Neil Cabacang

Take a weekend trip to St. Petersburg, Florida, to explore your artistic fantasies and meet like-minded individuals! “The Sunshine City” offers numerous opportunities for artistic expression. The Warehouse Arts District remains the hub for every creative, including arts studios, event spaces, and galleries like the 29-studio ArtsXchange. You’ll also find colorful murals, exuberant exhibits, and more in the area.

Set out to visit FloridaRAMA, an immersive art experience, or the Duncan McClellan Gallery, a contemporary glass art gallery. The St. Pete’s Second Saturday Artwalk is held every second Saturday from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM, and features diverse galleries, live music, and food. Art lovers can easily plan their weekend trips in Florida around attending the Artwalk.

Drive time from central Florida: Around 1 hour and 10 minutes

Best for: Families and friends trips, artists

Top attractions: Sunken Gardens, The Dali Museum, Morean Arts Center

Best time to visit: Springtime for warm weather, limited rainfall, and to enjoy outside recreational activities. Summer is the city’s peak season.

Tampa, Florida: A Serene City for Beachgoers

Credit: Pixabay

Visit Tampa Bay’s gorgeous waterfront to enjoy its flavorful cuisines, beautiful beaches, and historic Cuban culture. Besides its coastline, Tampa is known as the Cigar Capital of the World, housing over 200 cigar factories across the city.

The city also has a long history of Cuban influence, dating back to the late 1880s. Today, around 180,000 people in Tampa Bay identify as Cuban or of Cuban descent. Tampa is also home to four popular beaches: Ben T. Davis, Picnic Island, Cypress Point, and Davis Islands. Pinellas County, Florida, where Tampa Bay is located, has numerous sandy beaches to enjoy.

Drive time from central Florida: 45 minutes

Best for: Beach lovers

Top attractions: Busch Gardens, Ben T. Davis Beach, Tampa Riverwalk

Best time to visit: According to Travel U.S. News, the best time to visit Tampa is between September to December, before the winter crowds arrive. May to August are the busiest months, and January to April are more expensive.

St. Augustine, Florida: A Place for History Buffs

Credit: Joshua Santos

St. Augustine, Florida, renowned as the “Nation’s Oldest City,” was established in 1565 by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés, the first governor of Spanish Florida. St. Augustine was founded by Spanish colonists and remains the oldest occupied settlement with European and African American origins in the United States. This occurred 42 years before the English colonized Jamestown and 55 years before the landing of the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock, Massachusetts.

St. Augustine is home to over 30 museums and exhibitions, including the Spanish Renaissance revival Lightner Museum, making it a perfect weekend trip in Florida for history enthusiasts.

Drive time from central Florida: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Best for: Guys’ trips, History lovers

Top attractions: St. George Street, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, St. Augustine Lighthouse

Best time to visit: During spring and fall, considering the fair weather and fewer crowds.

Daytona Beach, Florida: The Country’s Most Famous Beach

Credit: Mikhail Nilov

Take a drive across the shoreline, along the iconic Daytona Beach, Florida, home to one of the “World’s Most Famous Beaches.” Explore the 23-mile-long sandy tourist attraction, a perfect place for beach lovers to spend their weekend trips in Florida, unwinding and relaxing.

Besides the famous beach, the city is also home to Daytona International Speedway, the venue for NASCAR lovers. The 3.5-mile racetrack features the Daytona 500, a 500-mile-long NASCAR Cup series race. If you can tear yourself away from the beach, you can visit both locations in a day, as they’re 5 miles away from each other.

Drive time from central Florida: About 2 hours (depending on the route)

Best for: Family, friends, and couples trips, beach lovers

Top attractions: Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier, Daytona International Speedway

Best time to visit: Summertime, of course!

Kissimmee, Florida: Explore the Naturalist Haven

Credit: Sid Dalal

Kissimmee is well known because of its proximity to Orlando, home to Disney World and Universal Studios. But that’s not all that Kissimmee should be known for.

The city is a dream for nature lovers looking for a weekend trip in Florida. It features diverse hiking spots, nature pathways, and wildlife reserves. Go on a boat tour with Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures to explore the wetlands and wildlife of Boggy Creek, a neighborhood near Orlando. Adore the water? Kayak or canoe at the Paddling Center in Shingle Creek! Speaking of the creek, Shingle Creek Regional Park has many hiking and biking trails, and eco-tours to discover all of the nature Florida offers to visitors.

Drive time from central Florida: 1 hour

Best for: Couples and Family trips, hikers

Top attractions: Shingle Creek Regional Park, Old Town Entertainment District

Best time to visit: Fall for comfortable weather to partake in outdoor activities

Winter Haven, Florida: The Lakeland of the Sunshine State

Credit: Michelle Pitzel

The Chain of Lakes City is located at the heart of Winter Haven, where you’ll find around 50 lakes. Go kayaking, boating, or paddling along the coastline to visit the chain. The lakes include Lake Hamilton, Lake Fannie, Lake Smart, and Lake Rochelle. The bodies of water were named by early settlers and the U.S. Army.

In addition to its lakes, Winter Haven also has LEGOLand’s Florida Resort, which is every LEGO lover’s dream! Take a trip with the family or explore the fun attractions by yourself. The new LEGO Festival in LEGOLand is from Saturday, May 3 to Sunday, June 8. The Peppa Pig Theme Park, the ultimate destination for families and Peppa Pig fans, is another family staple in Winter Haven.

Drive time from central Florida: 20 minutes

Best for: Families and nature enthusiasts

Top attractions: Winter Haven Lakes, LEGOLand Florida Resort, Peppa Pig Theme Park

Best time to visit: Winter Haven’s subtropical climate makes the weather beautiful all year round. However, visit the city during the fall and winter seasons to experience less rainfall.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the average temperature in Florida?

The average temperature in Florida is around 72°F. July remains the hottest month of the year, with a blazing temperature of around 82°F.

When is Florida’s hurricane season?

Florida’s hurricane season typically runs from June 1 to November 30. The Florida Panhandle is known to be the most impacted by hurricanes, considering the area borders the Gulf of Mexico.

What are the nearest states to drive to from Florida?

Georgia is to the north of Florida, approximately 366 miles away. The drive is about 6 hours and 30 minutes. The other nearest state is Alabama, around 505 miles from central Florida. The drive is about 8 hours and 30 minutes.