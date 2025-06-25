Minneapolis, the larger of the Twin Cities, is a dynamic urban center in Minnesota. It’s known for its vibrant arts scene, beautiful parks and lakes, diverse culinary offerings, and more. You get a mix of everything in the Twin City as it’s located along the Mississippi River and blends modern skyscrapers with historic architecture and green spaces. Minneapolis also offers versatility with its seasons, from snowy winters ideal for cross-country skiing to lively summers packed with festivals and lakeside gatherings. You’ll find a weekend getaway from the city is no different. Here are some excellent destinations for weekend trips from Minneapolis that each have their own unique appeal and variety of experiences.

Duluth, MN

Sunil GC via Unsplash

Distance from Minneapolis: ~2.5 hours (155 miles)

Duluth, MN, is a vibrant port city nestled along the shores of Lake Superior. It offers a perfect mix of natural beauty, industrial history, and modern attractions. Duluth is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and families looking for adventure or relaxation.

Highlights include Canal Park, a lively area with boutique shops, restaurants, and the iconic Aerial Lift Bridge, which raises for massive freighters gliding into the harbor. The Lakewalk trail provides stunning lake views, while the Great Lakes Aquarium offers hands-on exhibits for kids and curious adults alike.

In the fall, the North Shore Scenic Drive becomes a kaleidoscope of autumn colors, stretching all the way to Gooseberry Falls and beyond. Summer is the peak time to visit, offering mild temperatures and plenty of outdoor festivals and events.

Best for:

Outdoor enthusiasts



Families with kids



Great Lakes fans



Top Attractions:

Canal Park



Lakewalk Trail



Great Lakes Aquarium



Enger Tower



North Shore Scenic Drive

Best Time to Visit:

Summer for mild weather and lake activities



Fall for stunning foliage along the North Shore



Stillwater, MN

Glenn Hansen via Unsplash

Distance from Minneapolis: ~40 minutes (30 miles)

Stillwater, MN, located on the scenic St. Croix River, is a charming historic town. It’s known for its romantic atmosphere, making it a favorite weekend destination for couples and food lovers. Stillwater’s beautifully preserved downtown is filled with antique shops, cozy cafes, and riverfront restaurants. A stroll across the Stillwater Lift Bridge provides sweeping views of the river and the surrounding bluffs. Riverboat cruises add a nostalgic twist to sightseeing as well. The town also boasts several nearby wineries and breweries, offering tastings and tours.

Stillwater’s seasonal festivals, like the Lumberjack Days in summer or the Harvest Fest in fall, add to its small-town appeal. The best time to visit is from late spring through early fall, when the river is active, patios are open, and the town is bustling with events.

Best for:

Romantic getaways



Wine and craft beer lovers



Antique shoppers



Top Attractions:

Stillwater’s Historic Downtown



St. Croix River Cruises



Lift Bridge



Wineries & Distilleries like Saint Croix Vineyards



Best Time to Visit:

Late spring through fall for open patios, festivals, and river cruises



Itasca State Park

Getty Images

Distance from Minneapolis: ~3.5 hours (220 miles)

Itasca State Park, located in northern Minnesota, is a serene and historic destination. It’s best known as the birthplace of the Mississippi River. This expansive park offers nature lovers, hikers, and campers a peaceful retreat.

Visitors taking weekend trips from Minneapolis can walk across the headwaters of the Mississippi, where the mighty river begins as a small stream. They can also explore miles of scenic trails through old-growth pine forests along the Wilderness Drive Loop. The park is home to historic Douglas Lodge, offering rustic accommodations and a glimpse into early 20th-century park life. Wildlife sightings, birdwatching,g and lake activities like canoeing or fishing make Itasca ideal for families or solo adventurers seeking quiet and connection with nature.

The best time to visit is from late spring to early fall, when the trails are dry, the air is crisp, and the colors are breathtaking.

Best for:

Hiking, camping, and biking



Anyone wanting to disconnect



Families or solo travelers



Top Attractions:

Headwaters of the Mississippi River



10-mile Wilderness Drive Loop



Historic Douglas Lodge



Best Time to Visit:

Late spring to early fall for hiking, biking, and fewer mosquitoes in fall



Wisconsin Dells

iStock

Distance from Minneapolis: ~3.5 hours (210 miles)

Wisconsin Dells is a lively, family-friendly vacation spot often called the “Waterpark Capital of the World.” Located along the Wisconsin River, it’s packed with attractions that appeal to kids, teens, and adventurous adults.

During the summer, the outdoor waterparks, such as Noah’s Ark, offer thrilling slides and wave pools. On the other hand, indoor resorts like Kalahari and Wilderness Lodge provide year-round fun. Beyond the waterparks, visitors can explore Duck Boat Tours, which combine land and water sightseeing, or experience interactive attractions like Ripley’s Believe It or Not! and the Tommy Bartlett Exploratory.

The Dells also feature scenic natural beauty, including towering sandstone cliffs along the river, best seen by boat or kayak. Summer is the most popular time to visit, but winter offers a cozy indoor getaway with fewer crowds and festive holiday events.

Best for:

Families with kids



Waterpark fans



Group trips



Top Attractions:

Noah’s Ark Waterpark



Mt. Olympus Theme Park



Duck Boat Tours



Tommy Bartlett Exploratory



Best Time to Visit:

Summer for full access to outdoor water parks



Winter for indoor resorts like Kalahari or Wilderness Lodge



Lanesboro, MN

Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Distance from Minneapolis: ~2 hours (120 miles)

Lanesboro, MN, is a picturesque small town nestled in southeastern Minnesota’s Bluff Country. It’s an ideal weekend trip from Minneapolis for outdoor enthusiasts, art lovers, and those seeking a tranquil retreat.

The town is renowned for the Root River State Trail, a 42-mile paved path perfect for biking, walking, and cross-country skiing. Water activities like kayaking, canoeing, and tubing are popular on the Root River.

Cultural experiences abound with the Commonweal Theatre Company, offering professional performances, and Lanesboro Arts, showcasing local artistry. Bluffscape Amish Tours provides guided visits to nearby Amish farms and shops for unique cultural insight. Its cozy bed-and-breakfasts and local dining options further enhance the town’s charm.

The best times to visit are late spring through fall, when the weather is pleasant, and the natural beauty is at its peak.

Best for:

Artists and writers



Cyclists



Small-town lovers



Top Attractions:

Root River State Trail



Commonweal Theatre Company



B&B Stays



Best Time to Visit:

Late spring through fall for trail activities and warm weather



Taylors Falls + Interstate State Park

By paulweaver via Unsplash

Distance from Minneapolis: ~1.25 hours (60 miles)

Taylors Falls and Interstate State Park offer a captivating mix of geological wonders and outdoor activities. These attributes make them a perfect getaway for nature enthusiasts and families. Interstate State Park is located along the St. Croix River and is famous for its unique glacial potholes, which formed thousands of years ago. Folks taking weekend trips from Minneapolis can explore them via well-maintained trails. The park provides opportunities for hiking, rock climbing, canoeing, and scenic boat tours.

Additionally, the trails offer stunning views of the river gorge. The nearby Franconia Sculpture Park adds a cultural touch with its outdoor contemporary art installations. The area is particularly beautiful in spring, when wildflowers bloom, and in fall, when the foliage turns vibrant hues.

Best for:

Day-trippers and hikers



Rock climbers



Couples and families



Top Attractions:

Glacial Potholes Trail



St. Croix River Paddleboats or Kayaking



Franconia Sculpture Park



Best Time to Visit:

Spring through fall — especially vibrant during the fall foliage season

FAQs

Where do people in Minnesota vacation?

Minnesotans are big on nature, relaxation, and seasonal recreation, so their vacation spots reflect that. Popular destinations include the North Shore of Lake Superior, the Brainerd Lakes Area, Wisconsin Dells, and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW). These places offer a variety of outdoor activities, such as hiking, canoeing, camping, fishing, and swimming.

What is the best month to visit Minneapolis?

September is often considered the best month to visit Minneapolis. The weather during this time includes mild temperatures (60s–70s °F), low humidity, and fewer bugs than summer. Early fall colors begin to show by late September as well. Visiting Minneapolis in September also brings fewer tourists than in peak summer, making exploring museums, parks, neighborhoods, and festivals like the Minnesota Renaissance Festival easier. Other great months include June (green, lively, pre-heat), July (vibrant lake life), and October (for peak fall colors).