5 Restaurants Changing Minneapolis’ Black Food Scene

New restaurants are changing Minneapolis’ Black food scene.

You ask residents in Minneapolis, and they will tell you, 10 years ago, it was not that easy to find many Black-owned restaurants.

But the Black culinary scene is changing, and now, there’s a lot of variety.

Chicago may be the capital of the Midwest when it comes to food, especially as it relates to Black-owned businesses, but Minneapolis’ Black food scene is working to give the Windy City a run for its money.

Here are some Black-owned restaurants to try during your visit to Minneapolis: