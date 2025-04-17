Los Angeles, the city of angels, a place bursting with endless entertainment, culture, and excitement. It’s a place where dreamers go to chase fantasies, and as a travel destination, it attracts millions. Whether you live here or are just in town for a short time, the city’s fast-paced lifestyle can be an overload in large (sometimes even small) doses, though.

So, let’s say you want to step away for a bit, maybe for those charming towns on the outskirts, or to relax by the beach, or hike through nature. There are plenty of amazing weekend trips from LA just a short drive or train ride away. Here are seven of the best weekend destinations from LA to help you plan your next adventure.

Santa Barbara for Coast and Wine

Known as the “American Riviera,” for its Mediterranean-style architecture and pleasant climate, Santa Barbara is a coastal escape with a bit of wine mixed in. Located about 95 miles northwest of Los Angeles, this charming city serves beautiful beaches, upscale shopping, and some of the best wineries in California.

Stroll along State Street, visit the historic Old Mission Santa Barbara, and enjoy a glass of wine at local vineyards like the Santa Barbara Winery or Funk Zone. For those travelers looking to revel farther, the Channel Islands National Park is a boat ride off the coast.

Palm Springs for the Desert and Mid-Century Modern Vibes

Palm Springs, located about 110 miles east of LA (two-hour drive), offers a convenient weekend escape. This desert oasis is known for its mid-century modern architecture, hot springs, and upscale resorts.

Spend your entire weekend lounging by the pool, maybe add in an art gallery, or maybe shopping in the El Paseo shopping district. Don’t miss the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway for panoramic views of the Coachella Valley and hiking in the nearby San Jacinto Mountains.

Big Bear Lake for Outdoor Stuff

Another weekend trip about 100 miles from LA is Big Bear Lake. Northeast of Los Angeles, this is a year-round destination offering a plethora of outdoor activities. The local village area provides cozy cabins, local restaurants, and shops to peruse any time of year.

In the summer, explore hiking, mountain biking, paddleboarding, or fishing in the lake. In the winter, hit the slopes at Big Bear Mountain Resort for some excellent skiing or riding. Consider what type of traveler you are, and plan around the seasons.

Solvang for Danish Charm and Wine Country

This location is a tad bit farther than the first three, but not by much. About 130 miles northwest of LA, Solvang is a Danish-inspired village in California’s Santa Ynez Valley. Founded in 1911 by Danish immigrants, this charming town is known for its European architecture (half-timbered buildings, cobblestone streets), windmills, and bakeries offering authentic Danish pastries like aebleskiver (Danish pancake puffs) and kringles.

Spend your weekend exploring local wineries, like Rideau Vineyard or Bridlewood Estate Winery, shopping for handmade crafts, and dining on traditional Danish cuisine. The town’s quaint atmosphere and cultural charm make it an ideal spot for a romantic or cultural weekend trip from LA.

Joshua Tree for Stargazing and Desert Adventure

Joshua Tree, located about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, is an otherworldly desert escape famous for its rock formations, hiking trails, and iconic Joshua trees. Yes, like the U2 album. The town itself has an artsy, laid-back vibe with local shops, music venues, and eclectic dining options, making it a must-visit desert escape.

Spend your days exploring trails like Hidden Valley or Barker Dam and your evenings stargazing in one of the best dark-sky parks in the country. The lack of light pollution allows for an incredibly clear view of the night sky, with countless stars, planets, and even the Milky Way on display.

Laguna Beach for Artistic Vibes and Ocean Views

Our first destination less than 100 miles away, about 50 miles south of Los Angeles, is Laguna Beach. It’s a seaside town known for its artistic community, beaches, and downtown charm. The town is home to numerous art galleries, local boutiques, and beachfront dining. Visit the Laguna Art Museum, take a stroll along Heisler Park, and relax on Main Beach or Thousand Steps Beach.

Laguna Beach offers a nice blend of outdoor activities, relaxation via spas, and nightlife that make it one of the best quick and fun weekend trips from LA. It’s an ideal escape for those looking to unwind by the ocean and explore local art and culture.

San Diego for Family Fun and Coastal Exploration

San Diego, located about 120 miles south of LA, is an easy drive (or train ride) for a quick escape from Los Angeles. It’s a great destination for families and solo travelers alike.

San Diego’s attractions include the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, and the historic Gaslamp Quarter. Spend your weekend at La Jolla Cove, visit the USS Midway Museum, or explore Old Town for a mix of history, shopping, and dining.

For those looking to hop the border, Tijuana is right there. San Diego is one of our top picks for a quick getaway.

Ojai for Relaxation and Outdoor Bliss

Nestled in the foothills of Ventura County, just 80 miles northwest of LA, you’ll find Ojai. This is the weekend retreat for those who need to reset in peace, and luxuriate in nature and wellness.

Known for its artistic community, boutique shops, and Instagram-worthy landscapes, this small town offers a slower pace away from city life. Spend your weekend exploring the Ojai Valley Trail, indulging in farm-to-table dining, or unwinding at a local spa.

Visit the Meditation Mount for the sunset views, browse Bart’s Books (an outdoor bookstore), or sip locally produced wine at the Ojai Vineyard Tasting Room. A hidden gem just outside of LA, Ojai is one of the most relaxing weekend trips from LA you can get.

Tips for Planning Weekend Trips from LA

Leave Early to Avoid Traffic: LA traffic can be unpredictable, so start your weekend trips early to maximize your time.

Book Accommodations in Advance: In popular destinations like Santa Barbara and Palm Springs, accommodations can fill up quickly. So, reserve your stay ahead of time.

Pack Light and Smart: Bring comfortable walking shoes, sunscreen, and layered clothing to adapt to changing temperatures.

Plan Activities in Advance: Whether it’s hiking in Joshua Tree or wine tasting in Santa Barbara, having a rough itinerary helps you make the most of your trip.

Check Local Events: Many destinations host weekend markets, art festivals, or live music events that can enhance your experience.

Escape the City and Recharge

Weekend trips from LA offer the perfect opportunity to escape the city’s fast pace to immerse and reset yourself in a more relaxed and natural environment. Whether you’re exploring the coast of Santa Barbara, hiking in Joshua Tree, or unwinding in Palm Springs, each destination offers a unique experience that can refresh your mind and soul.

Pack your bags, grab some friends or your partner, and get ready for an unforgettable weekend escape just a short drive from Los Angeles.