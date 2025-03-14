Easter weekend already sets the tone for a getaway, as most people have the Friday before or Monday after off. Kick the extended weekend up a few notches by putting in some PTO for an entire week off. You won’t be disappointed — the week of Easter is a great time to travel.

Easter is a major religious holiday, and many places host special events and festivals offering unique cultural experiences. This will take the stress out of planning an itinerary for the family. The holiday also occurs in the spring. Temperatures are milder, and the landscapes will be in full bloom, making for a picture-perfect vacation.

As people prepare for the busy summer season, traveling during Easter is one of the best times to enjoy many destinations without the crowds before Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer. Families often find more deals on flights and accommodations during Easter compared to summer.

Easter is right around the corner. Here are 12 last-minute Easter getaways that are perfect for Black families.

The Ultimate Family Escape At Secret Bay in Dominica

Secret Bay, Dominica’s exclusive six-star resort, is the perfect last-minute Caribbean getaway.

Every moment is filled with special perks for everyone. Parents can enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner for two on the Sunset Deck while the resort’s trusted babysitters keep your little ones entertained with fun activities.

Families can take an adventure on the Syndicate Trail, guided by Dr. Birdie, to explore the wonders of the rainforest and its vibrant wildlife. Whether you’re seeking relaxation or adventure, this getaway has something for all ages—and with a minimum stay of four nights, you’ll enjoy 25% off your entire experience.

Evermore Orlando Resort For Large Families

Evermore Orlando Resort is thoughtfully designed for families. The team pored over every detail to create an unparalleled experience for larger families. Accommodations range from two to eleven bedrooms, making it easy to find your happy space for a special time together.

Outside of Evermore, there is plenty to do in Orlando—a city known as the “Theme Park Capital of the World” thanks to the iconic theme parks Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando. There are also a ton of activities on-site for Evermore guests. Families can stroll along the 20-acre white sand beaches and transport themselves to a tropical paradise.

Bookable experiences include craft activities, live entertainment, and a children’s recreation and arcade room.

Evermore Orlando Resort

Discover San Diego Mission Bay Resort

San Diego Mission Bay Resort offers the best of the Southern California lifestyle. The sun, sand, and fun are all at your fingertips. Indulge in the heart of San Diego with your family here with waterfront dining, endless outdoor activities, luxurious spa treatments, poolside relaxation, and proximity to everything you want to do in the vibrant city.

There is no shortage of fun for children and teens in San Diego. Spend your time at the world-renowned San Diego Zoo, LEGOLAND California, Balboa Park, or La Jolla Cove.

Designated Kids Corner At Moon Palace Jamaica All-Inclusive Resort

Moon Palace Jamaica, a powder-sand paradise in Ocho Rios, is close to world-famous attractions. A stay here is considered laidback Caribbean charm. Families will enjoy perfect pool and beach days, and parents can relax completely at Awe Spa, the largest spa on the island.

Moon Palace Jamaica has everything — and it’s all included. There is fine dining, luxurious accommodations, pools, beaches, and a kids’ corner.

Children can access a playroom, arcade, movie nights, and a ball fountain in the fun zone. Children 17 and younger who are booked in their parents’ room will stay for free at the resort.

Enjoy World-Class Amenities At El Conquistador Puerto Rico Family Resort

El Conquistador Family Resort offers an authentic Puerto Rican getaway with stunning oceanfront views. There are world-class amenities for everyone in your party — no matter their age. Set sail to its spectacular, private 100-acre getaway featuring white sand beaches, uncrowded pools, and water slides.

Two-bedroom suites can accommodate up to eight people and offer views of the Caribbean Riviera. Each suite includes a separate living room, an oversized balcony, and more.

You and your family will be a short distance from Bioluminescent Bay Fajardo and El Yunque Rainforest.

Double The Fun At Castaway Bay And Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio

Just a short drive from Cleveland, Ohio, is the thrill of a lifetime at Cedar Point. While Orlando is the “Theme Park Capital of the World,” Cedar Point is the “Rollercoaster Capital of the World.”

Spend the day at Cedar Point and then head to Castaway Bay at night. Located just a short drive from Cedar Point, Castaway Bay features a variety of accommodations and amenities. Family time comes naturally at Castaway Bay, which also features a 38,000-square-foot indoor waterpark, Club Castaway, and Castaway Play entertainment center.

Some benefits of staying at Castaway Bay include early entry, discounted park admissions, free fountain drinks, and more.

Pool And Beach Fun In Miami At The Mandarin Oriental

Miami may be known as a party town, but you’ll find plenty to do with your family on a kid-friendly vacation. For a more relaxed stay, families should consider the Mandarin Oriental, which offers a calming atmosphere. Despite Miami’s lively energy, there are plenty of ways to enjoy intimate, quality time with your family. One of the standout features is the pool area designed for families.

A zero-entry pool section is perfect for toddlers, allowing little ones to safely splash in shallow water. The hotel is also right on the water, giving families access to a private beach without the Miami crowds.

Miami’s diverse restaurant scene offers plenty of options, along with a variety of museums and zoos to explore.

Family-Friendly Easter Getaway: Arizona Biltmore Resort

Nestled in the heart of Phoenix, surrounded by palm trees and stunning mountain ranges at the base of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is the Arizona Biltmore, an LXR Hotels & Resorts property. The resort spans 39 acres of lush gardens and offers seven pools, three 65-foot waterslides, two award-winning golf courses, four pickleball courts, and three tennis courts. It also features a 22,000-square-foot fitness center and a four-star spa. There is truly something for everyone in the family.

The resort also hosts its annual Easter brunch in the historic resort’s original 1929 dining hall, the Gold Room. It features the world’s second-largest gold leaf ceiling, surpassed only by the Taj Mahal. The elegant buffet-style meal boasts non-traditional Easter dishes, such as a seafood bar with grilled lobster tails, a carving station with double-smoked bacon porchetta, and kid-friendly favorites. The brunch also features an Easter egg hunt, a chance to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny, lawn games, live music, and handcrafted cocktails.

Arizona Biltmore

A Paradise for Kids: Crown Paradise Club Cancun

For a quick and budget-friendly getaway, consider Crown Paradise Club in Cancun. The resort opens its doors to a world of endless adventures every day.

With every smile and discovery, the staff is on a mission to create core memories for every child who enters the designated kids’ spaces. These spaces and activities are designed to spark curiosity and fuel a spirit of exploration, making every moment a unique experience that will stay with them for a lifetime.

Adults can also enjoy some relaxation, with access to a serene pool, cozy bars, a rejuvenating spa, and exclusive adults-only areas.

Beach Adventure Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

Experience a family-friendly getaway in the Caribbean at Sunscape Curaçao. The resort offers unrivaled ocean views, delicious room service, and activities for every age, interest, or passion.

The comfortable rooms and suites will make you feel right at home. Sunscape Curaçao provides family-friendly activities and endless fun under the Caribbean sun.

The beach offers water sports, a guided snorkeling tour, and more. Beyond the resort, families can explore Willemstad, where they’ll find delicious local eats, exciting outdoor excursions, and a wealth of cultural gems.

Luxury At Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Los Cabos Where Kids Eat Free

Garza Blanca, a luxury all-inclusive resort in Cabo, has meticulously designed a lavish stay for families. The resort features multiple gourmet restaurants, outdoor heated pools, and dedicated programming for children.

The Kids’ Program offers face painting, arts and crafts, movie nights, dance parties, board and card games, and seashell hunts, among other activities. While children play, parents can unwind at the world-class spa and enjoy adults-only spaces.

Despite the luxurious setting, parents should note that up to two children under 12 can stay and eat free when booked in the same room as their parents this spring.

Two-For-One At Blue Haven Resort in Turks and Caicos

Blue Haven Resort invites families to enjoy an all-inclusive vacation at the most exclusive address in Turks and Caicos. Among the resorts in Providenciales, few offer the perfect mix of spacious suites, top-tier amenities, and an exclusive perk—guests at Blue Haven Resort can also enjoy access to its sister property, Alexandra Resort.

At the all-inclusive Blue Haven Resort in Turks and Caicos, kids 12 and under stay, eat, and play for free. Resort staff provide personalized fun, offering age-appropriate activities for kids of all ages, from tots to teens, through its Fun Pals program. Not only do kids stay free, but their vacation is fully all-inclusive.