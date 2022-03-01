We Left The U.S. To Live In The Mountains In Mexico And Run Our Vintage Goods Shop

Andy: Where to begin? San Cris just immediately felt like a sigh of relief; I’m not sure how else to explain it. I left and returned, and in the in between time, it was always the place that my mind went back to. The weather, the colors, the eclectic mix of people that are drawn to this town. The proximity to some of the most beautiful, unspoiled nature in the world. We’ve managed to build an incredible and loving community, which is something that I’ve struggled with in the past. San Cris was truly a love at first sight (or first visit) situation for me.

Gem: San Cris felt like a little slice of utopia in a chaotic world. It’s a place with issues like any other place but the people that are drawn to San Cris are special. They are artists and makers and community builders. It’s been an honor to learn and create with them. The proximity to incredible nature has also been a big part of the reason I fell in love with San Cris. There is so much to see and experience within just a few hours of home. After traveling through Mexico over the last couple years, I can also confidently say that San Cris has one of the most diverse food scenes in the country. As a foodie, having access to so much authentic cuisine from cooks from dozens of different countries is a huge plus.