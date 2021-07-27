Inside Villa Rothschild & Gardens: Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding Location In South France

Black tastemaker and cinematic visionary, Issa Rae known for her candid depictions of Black life, relationships, and sisterhood on-screen is now married to her longtime fiancé, Louis Diame. The newlyweds conducted their fairytale ceremony in the French Riviera, at the historic Villa Rothschild & Gardens estate.

Issa Rae and her new husband privately had their wedding with a small group of close friends and family. The ‘Insecure star’ flying all the way to Nice, France to have her dream matrimony, is a romance fantasy we all never knew we wanted for the comedic actress.

Photo Courtesy Of Lauren Fair

The 36-year-old was captured wearing two custom Vera Wang gowns alongside the most beautiful scenery you have ever seen while she stands tall in front of the Florence-inspired villa. Located in the very small oceanside commune of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, Rae said “I do” and the entire reception was hidden from the public for good reasoning.

She has been very public about why she chooses to not share many details about her intimate relationship status with her recent husband because she wants to protect their love. Now, who would have expected Issa Rae to have a secret wedding while stunting a platinum grill from Black-owned Melrose Ave jewelry shop, Grillz By Scotty.

The actress’s South of France wedding has become quite the viral sensation and this is mostly because she presented potentially one of the most important moments of her life in the most ordinary of ways. In true Issa Rae fashion, she uses hypothetical situations and crafty storytelling to share her wedding moment with the world online. Through a hilarious caption: “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s husband,” Rae posts on Instagram.

The Villa Rothschild & Gardens was first constructed in 1912 by Béatrice Rothschild and has become a historical site for its architecture, art collection, and royalty ties. The southern exterior of the villa has an extending fountain in the front yard, with a thriving garden that grows picturesquely along the towering pink building.

Issa Rae held her fable romantic experience in France most likely because she also speaks the language and is very familiar with the culture because of her Senegalese heritage. French is the major language spoken throughout Senegal and fortunately, the millennial screenwriter was able to celebrate her tied love with Louis Diame in the best way possible.

When considering Issa Rae’s innate talents and skills to make us laugh and feel at the same time, her thousands of supporters are ecstatic to see her live freely and happily in the moment.