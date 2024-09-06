Perry Owens founded the newest Black-owned hard seltzer on the market. The educator-turned-entrepreneur was taking a much-needed vacation in the Dominican Republic when he noticed something during his stay at a resort. He says the resort offered him cheap alcohol because of importation issues in the Caribbean country. He was only provided one hard seltzer brand throughout his stay.

“The hard seltzer tasted like carbonated pool water,” he tells Travel Noire jokingly.

However, taste motivated him to address the shortcomings in the market. He launched Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers in 2024. It’s a nod to where the inspiration behind his brand began, as the Spanish word vacaciones translates to vacation.

“We aim to elevate the hard seltzer market with our premium-quality products and fill the void of diversity in the industry,” says Owens, the brand’s founder and CEO. “We offer a refreshing and potent alternative for consumers to savor every moment of their vacation.”

Photo Credit: Perry Owens

Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers are easy to pack and offer a refreshing twist on traditional hard seltzers. The beverage caters to people who want taste and a punch. The brand boasts an impressive 8% alcohol by volume (ABV). This means consumers get a quicker route to their desired level of enjoyment without excessive consumption.

“At Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers, we believe in getting straight to the point,” Owens adds. “Our products are crafted with the modern consumer who values authenticity, diversity, and adventure in their beverage choices. We’re redefining the hard seltzer experience and inviting consumers to savor every vacation moment, one sip at a time.”

Giving Back One Sip At A Time

As of 2020, only 0.1% of the U.S. wine industry is Black-owned. Owens wants to use Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers as a bridge to ensuring diversity and inclusivity within the industry. He tells Travel Noire that he’s committed to amplifying underrepresented voices and providing a platform for marginalized communities in the beverage space.

“We’re more than just a brand – we’re a movement,” says Owens. “By supporting Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers, consumers are not only enjoying a premium beverage experience, they’re also joining us in our mission to foster a more inclusive and equitable industry for all.”

A portion of Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers’ proceeds support the nonprofit organization Rebuilding the Village. The nonprofit provides resources and mentorship for young Black students and assists graduating students with a gateway to exploring the world by purchasing their passports.

“Through this initiative, we aim to provide these young individuals with the opportunity to explore the world and broaden their horizons,” says Owens. “We believe that travel is a powerful tool for growth and education, and we’re committed to helping the next generation of leaders access these life-changing experiences.”

Vacaciones Vodka Seltzers are now available online and select retailers nationwide.