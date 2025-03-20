Urban Cowboy Lodge, a beloved Black-owned retreat in the Catskill Mountains, has announced an exciting expansion. The acquisition of the historic Slide Mountain Inn, adjacent to the existing lodge, has paved the way for creating the newly christened “Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort.” This expansion increases the property’s footprint to an impressive 120 acres. It also introduces a host of new amenities and accommodations. These new features will allow more visitors to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the Catskills while enjoying the charm of Urban Cowboy.

A Nostalgic Nod To The Catskills’ Golden Era

The expansion of Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort brings with it amenities that harken back to the glory days of Catskills resorts. Guests can now enjoy classic pastimes such as bowling in an old-school alley. They can also engage in friendly competition on the shuffleboard court or perfect their serve on the tennis court. The new pool area provides the perfect spot to unwind, while the arcade offers a touch of retro entertainment for all ages.

Nature enthusiasts will revel in the expanded outdoor offerings. The resort now boasts 4,000 feet of Esopus Creek frontage for fishing, picnicking, or simply soaking in the serene atmosphere. Other features include six established hiking trails, including paths leading to the summit of Slide Mountain, the highest peak in the region. These trails offer adventures for hikers of all skill levels.

One of the standout additions to the resort is “Ralph’s,” a historic bar named after the property’s original owner. This establishment offers casual dining with a menu that pays homage to the rich German heritage of the Catskills. During the cooler months, guests can savor seasonal fare such as broiled raclette over sausage and fondue for two. As summer approaches, visitors can look forward to enjoying freshly made pizzas by the pool. This will be possible thanks to the upcoming installation of a pizza oven.

Urban Cowboy Lodge Expands Accommodations And Event Capabilities

The expansion brings 16 new rooms and two standalone houses to the property. The standalone houses, each equipped with a full kitchen and four bedrooms, are perfect for families or groups seeking a more private retreat. In total, the resort now offers 24 additional beds, making it an ideal destination for larger gatherings.

Event planners will also be thrilled with the new facilities. Event spaces include a 60-seat private dining room and an 80-person indoor venue. Elsewhere on the property are two picturesque outdoor sites perfect for tented events. Furthermore, with the ability to host weddings of up to 200 guests and provide accommodations for up to 100, Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort has partnered with Décarie Creative to ensure seamless event planning and execution.

Perhaps the most eye-catching addition to the resort is the climbable treenet. The renowned Treenet Collective created this interactive playground and art installation. Suspended 40 feet in the air and fully enclosed, this breathtaking feature offers panoramic views of the Catskills. It also provides a setting for sunset views and adventurous exploration.

The new rooms at Urban Cowboy Lodge & Resort have been thoughtfully designed to incorporate elements of Urban Cowboy’s signature aesthetic. Custom Printsburgh wallpaper, cozy Pendleton blankets, and hand-picked objects from Co-Founder and Designer Lyon Porter’s travels create a unique and inviting atmosphere in each space.