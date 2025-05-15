United Airlines’ highly anticipated Polaris Studio suites will soon debut on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The suites will feature an impressive array of luxury amenities, including privacy doors, companion seating options, and the largest seatback screens offered by any U.S. carrier. Located in the first row of each business class section, these exclusive suites provide 25% more space than standard Polaris seats and offer all-aisle access for maximum convenience.

The announcement represents United’s bold move to capture a larger share of the premium travel market as post-pandemic luxury travel continues to surge worldwide. Each suite comes equipped with a separate ottoman that includes a seatbelt for companions. This makes it ideal for business partners or couples who wish to dine or work together during a flight.

United Airlines expects to deliver the first 787-9 with these upgraded interiors before the end of 2025, with inaugural passenger flights planned for 2026 on routes from San Francisco to Singapore and London.

Unparalleled Luxury Features On United Airlines

The Polaris Studio suites boast an impressive 27-inch 4K OLED touchscreen, the largest among U.S. carriers, complemented by Bluetooth connectivity and wireless charging capabilities. Passengers will enjoy quartzite tables, soft wool-blend seats, and wood grain trim, all contributing to an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort. The commitment to luxury extends to the amenities, which include exclusive hoodie-pajamas, slippers, noise-cancelling headphones with Meridian technology, and amenity kits featuring Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ skincare products.

In addition, United’s culinary offerings receive a significant upgrade with these new suites. Passengers will enjoy an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche paired with Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé. The airline has invested over $150 million in food and beverage improvements this year alone, focusing on creating high-quality dining experiences across all cabins. Polaris Studio customers will receive exclusive entrée options and a curated specialty snack box delivered after dessert.

The luxury experience extends beyond the aircraft itself. Travelers booking Polaris Studio suites gain access to United’s Global Reception area. They also receive preferred boarding alongside United Global Services customers and qualify for the airline’s tarmac transfer program, perks typically reserved for the most elite travelers.