Belize, a small but vibrant country in Central America, offers a plethora of unique experiences that cater to adventurers, history buffs, and nature lovers alike. In case you don’t know, Belize is known for having the largest barrier reef in the northern hemisphere Great Barrier Reef. The Belize Barrier Reef is the second largest barrier reef on the planet and attracts over 260,000 people a year to dive and fish. With so many people heading to the reef – not without good reason, of course – you might be looking to branch out with your choices on your next trip to Belize.

So, here are 10 unique things to do in Belize that you might not have thought of the first time. From heading into ancient caves to sampling sauces, there is plenty that this beautiful country has to offer.

Visit Actun Tunichil Muknal Cave

Peter Andersen

This adventure involves hiking, swimming, and spelunking to see ancient Mayan artifacts and skeletal remains.

Why It’s Unique: Located in the heart of Belize’s Chiquibul Forest Reserve, the ATM Cave is an ancient Maya ceremonial site, known for its stunning natural formations and sacred artifacts. Visitors can take a guided tour through the cave, wading through cool streams, climbing over rocks, and exploring hidden chambers where you’ll find pottery, skeletal remains, and crystal formations.

What Makes It Special: The most iconic feature of ATM Cave is the “Crystal Maiden,” a well-preserved skeleton of a young Mayan person whose remains might have been part of a ritual sacrifice. The cave also features intricately shaped stalactites and stalagmites, and it’s often described as a mix of adventure and archaeology.

Things to Know: This is a physically demanding tour, involving hiking, swimming, and sometimes squeezing through narrow passages. It’s best suited for active travelers who are comfortable with a bit of adventure! Additionally, after a tourist dropped a camera on a human skull that was estimated to be over 1,000 years old, cameras have been banned without a special permit. As well, expect to take your shoes off when you get to the upper dry chamber, since another visitor stepped on a different skull and broke it.

Snorkel at Shark Ray Alley

Gerald Schömbs / Unsplash

Located in the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Shark Ray Alley is famous for its friendly nurse sharks and southern stingrays. Snorkeling here offers an up-close encounter with these fascinating creatures.

Why It’s Unique: Located just off the coast of Ambergris Caye in the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Shark Ray Alley is famous for its close encounters with nurse sharks and stingrays. The shallow waters make it a prime spot for snorkeling, where visitors can swim with the gentle marine life in its natural habitat.

What Makes It Special: The shallow, clear waters and abundance of sea life make it one of the best places in the world for easy, accessible snorkeling. The chance to interact with rays and sharks (who are typically harmless to humans) adds an unforgettable thrill to the experience.

Things to Know: Tours often combine this snorkeling adventure with a visit to the nearby Hol Chan Cut, where you’ll see a variety of tropical fish, eels, and sea turtles. It’s also worth noting that the area is protected, ensuring the marine life thrives for future generations. Some of the sharks and rays will be within petting distance of you, but it’s advised against touching them – as tempting as it might be. Reveiwers suggest going with a small group or on a tour, if you can!

Plunge into The Great Blue Hole

Matteo Colombo

The Great Blue Hole is a giant marine sinkhole that attracts divers from around the world. Its deep blue waters and unique marine life make it a must-visit.

Why It’s Unique: The Great Blue Hole is one of the most iconic dive sites in the world. This massive underwater sinkhole, over 1,000 feet in diameter and 400 feet deep, is part of the Belize Barrier Reef System, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

What Makes It Special: The Blue Hole offers crystal-clear waters, dramatic underwater cliffs, and a variety of marine life, including reef sharks, giant groupers, and schools of fish. Divers and snorkelers alike come from all over the world to experience its unique geology and underwater ecosystems.

Things to Know: It’s ideal for experienced divers, but for those who are not certified, many tour companies offer shallow water snorkeling trips to the surrounding reef. The best way to visit is via a boat trip from nearby Caye Caulker or Ambergris Caye.

Experience Garifuna Culture in Hopkins

JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Hopkins is a coastal village known for its rich Garifuna culture. You can participate in drumming lessons, traditional cooking classes, and cultural tours to learn more about this unique community.

Why It’s Unique: Hopkins is known as the “Garifuna Capital” of Belize, and it was also voted “The Friendliest Village in Belize” by Belize’s First Magazine. The Garifuna people are descendants of African people and indigenous Caribbean islanders, and their vibrant culture is alive and well in this coastal village.

What Makes It Special: Experience traditional Garifuna music, dancing, food, and language. Visitors can learn to play drums in a local drum-making workshop, enjoy Garifuna drumming and dancing at the local cultural center, and sample dishes like hudut (a fish and coconut milk soup) and cassava bread.

Things to Know: Hopkins is a laid-back, welcoming village that offers a more authentic, immersive cultural experience compared to larger tourist towns. It’s also a great base for exploring nearby beaches and nature reserves. There are a variety of events that happen through the year, like the Mango Fest every summer, June through February’s lobster season, and conch season from October to June.

Go Cave Tubing in Caves Branch

Donahue Johnson

The ancient cave systems on an inner tube while learning about the geological formations and Mayan history. This is an adventurous way to explore Belize’s underground rivers.

Why It’s Unique: Cave tubing in Belize is a must-do adventure for thrill-seekers. At Caves Branch, visitors float down the river through a series of limestone caves, passing by impressive stalactites, stalagmites, and jungle scenery.

What Makes It Special: The experience is both relaxing and exciting, as you float down the cool, clear river while guides explain the history and geology of the area. The caves are filled with crystal formations and provide a peaceful escape from the heat of the jungle.

Things to Know: It’s a family-friendly activity, but be prepared to hike to the launch point for about 30 minutes. The water is gentle, but wearing water shoes is highly recommended for comfort.

Explore the Hummingbird Highway

Meritt Thomas

The scenic route connects the Cayo District to the Caribbean coast. You can also stop at waterfalls, caves, and chocolate workshops, making it a journey filled with diverse experiences.

Why It’s Unique: The Hummingbird Highway is a winding road that cuts through Belize’s lush rainforest and jungle landscapes. It’s named for the hummingbirds that flit around the area, and it’s one of the most picturesque drives in the country. Snap a pic or two, or grab something to eat at one of the many roadside stands.

What Makes It Special: The highway offers stunning views of waterfalls, rolling hills, and tropical forests. Along the way, you’ll find roadside stands selling fresh local fruit, and small towns where you can experience the rural life of Belize. It’s also a gateway to attractions like the Mayflower Bocawina National Park and the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its jaguar conservation efforts.

Things to Know: The Hummingbird Highway connects the southern part of the country to the western regions, making it a great route for travelers wanting to explore more remote parts of Belize, including waterfalls, caves, and Maya ruins. If you’re looking for a way to get from one unique thing to do in Belize to the next, take the Hummingbird Highway!

Visit the Lamanai Maya Ruins



Bill Bettilyon

This site is accessible by a boat ride up the New River, the Lamanai ruins are one of Belize’s most impressive archaeological sites for tourists. The journey itself is an adventure, offering sightings of exotic wildlife along the way.

Why It’s Unique: Lamanai is one of Belize’s most impressive Maya archaeological sites, located in the northern part of the country near Orange Walk Town. The site offers a mix of both large temples and smaller structures, all surrounded by lush jungle.

What Makes It Special: Lamanai was inhabited for over 3,000 years, and the ruins are nestled in a jungle setting with an amazing variety of wildlife. The Mask Temple, with its giant, thirteen-foot stone Olmec head, is particularly striking. Lamanai is one of the few Maya sites where you can still climb the pyramids.

Things to Know: Getting to Lamanai is an adventure in itself, as you can access it via a scenic boat ride along the New River, making for an unforgettable journey through the Belizean jungle.

Taste Marie Sharp’s Hot Sauce (and Visit the Factory)

Marie Sharp’s

Belize is also famous for its hot sauce, and a visit to Marie Sharp’s factory offers a chance to taste all 16 different flavors. It’s a spicy adventure for your taste buds.

Why It’s Unique: Belize is famous for its spicy cuisine, and no visit is complete without sampling Marie Sharp’s Hot Sauce, which has become an iconic part of the country’s food culture.

What Makes It Special: Marie Sharp’s hot sauces were the first commercially successful agricultural product that was manufactured and exported right from Belize. The sauce is made from the fiery habanero pepper and blends perfectly with fresh ingredients like carrots, onions, and garlic. The sauce has a unique flavor that balances heat with subtle sweetness, making it the perfect addition to any dish, from grilled meats to rice and beans.

Things to Know: Marie Sharp’s sauces come in different heat levels, so it’s best to try a mild version first if you’re not used to spicy foods. You can find the sauce at local shops and even visit the production facility to learn about how it’s made.

Take a Bioluminescent Lagoon Tour

Photo credit: Dimitris Kiriakakis

Experience the soft glow of bioluminescent organisms in the waters of Belize. The night tours offer a surreal experience as the water lights up with every movement.

Why It’s Unique: Belize is home to several bioluminescent lagoons, where tiny organisms called dinoflagellates emit light when disturbed, creating a glowing effect in the water. The most famous of these is near Lighthouse Reef, not far from the Great Blue Hole.

What Makes It Special: Watching the water light up as you kayak or swim through it is a magical experience. The bioluminescence can be seen best during the dark of night, when the tiny creatures react to the movement of the water, glowing brightly.

Things to Know: The best way to experience this natural phenomenon is on a guided night tour. Remember to wear dark clothing to avoid disturbing the light show too much!

Stay in a Jungle Treehouse

Meritt Thomas

Looking for lodging? Instead of a traditional hotel or resort try staying in a treehouse in the jungle. Places like Hamanasi Resort in Hopkins offer eco-friendly accommodations that bring you closer to nature.

Why It’s Unique: For a truly immersive experience in Belize’s wilderness, staying in a jungle treehouse is an unforgettable way to connect with nature. Many eco-resorts and lodges in Belize offer treehouse accommodations, providing a unique blend of comfort and adventure.

What Makes It Special: These treehouses are perched high in the canopy, often surrounded by wildlife like toucans, monkeys, and colorful parrots. You’ll fall asleep to the sounds of the jungle and wake up to the morning calls of tropical birds.

Things to Know: Treehouses are often located in remote areas, so be prepared for rustic conditions and eco-friendly amenities. Some accommodations offer additional activities like bird watching, guided hikes, and even night safaris.

Belize is a treasure trove of unique experiences waiting to be discovered. Whether you’re diving into the depths of the Great Blue Hole or floating through ancient caves, there’s something for everyone in this beautiful country.