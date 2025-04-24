The global Black travel movement continues to flourish in 2025. More Black travelers are seeking enriching, safe, and culturally meaningful experiences around the world. While popular destinations like Paris, Accra, and Bali remain beloved favorites, there’s an exciting world of lesser-known locations that are just as captivating, if not more. These underrated destinations provide Black travelers with scenic views, great food, deeper cultural resonance, and welcoming communities. They also give visitors opportunities to explore the world from fresh perspectives.

Salvador, Brazil

Rosie Cisneros / UnSplash

While Rio de Janeiro often takes the spotlight in Brazil, Salvador, in the northeastern state of Bahia, is a hidden gem that offers a rich Afro-Brazilian cultural experience. The city is known for its music, dance, and cuisine, which have their roots in African traditions. Explore the Pelourinho district, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and discover its colorful colonial architecture. Here, you can immerse yourself in the traditions of Capoeira and Candomblé. Salvador is a city that celebrates its African heritage, making it an empowering destination for Black travelers to connect with their roots. ​

Chinguetti, Mauritania

Maremagnum / Getty Images

Nestled in the Sahara Desert, Chinguetti is a medieval trading center in Mauritania that dates back to the 13th century. Once a bustling hub for trans-Saharan trade routes, this city is renowned for its ancient libraries. These house thousands of Islamic manuscripts, earning it the moniker “City of Libraries.” Chinguetti’s unique architecture, characterized by reddish dry-stone and mud-brick buildings, reflects its rich history and cultural significance. For travelers interested in history, religion, and architecture, Chinguetti provides a profound connection to West Africa’s Islamic heritage.

Muscat, Oman

Ashutosh Oza / Unsplash

Muscat, the capital of Oman, presents ancient traditions and contemporary luxury. The city’s architecture, from the grand Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque to the bustling Mutrah Souq, reflects its history and cultural pride.​ Embark on desert adventures in the Wahiba Sands. You can engage with Bedouin communities and witness the stunning night skies. Oman’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing progress makes it a compelling destination for travelers seeking depth and authenticity in their experiences.​

Nkhotakota, Malawi

Omar Hakeem/ Unsplash

Situated on the shores of Lake Malawi, Nkhotakota is a town rich in history and natural beauty. Once a center for the Swahili-Arabian slave trade, it holds significant historical importance. Nkhotakota is also home to the Nkhotakota Wildlife Reserve, Malawi’s oldest and largest reserve. This reserve offers opportunities to see elephants, antelopes, and a diverse range of bird species. The nearby Mawira hot springs and Chia Lagoon add to the area’s natural attractions.​ With its historical significance and natural wonders, Nkhotakota offers a tranquil retreat for travelers seeking a deeper understanding of Malawi’s cultural and ecological landscape.

Luang Prabang, Laos

Southern Lightscapes-Australia / Getty Images

Luang Prabang is a serene and picturesque town in Southeast Asia, one of a few underrated travel destinations often overlooked by tourists. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is between lush mountains and the Mekong River. It offers a peaceful escape for Black travelers seeking tranquility and cultural immersion. Visit the morning alms-giving ritual where Buddhist monks collect offerings, explore ancient temples, and take a dip in the stunning Kuang Si Falls. The friendly locals and calming atmosphere make Luang Prabang a perfect destination for self-reflection and exploration.