The Black Traveler's Guide To Navigating Rio de Janeiro

Christ The Redeemer – On the top of the mountain is Christ the redeemer, one of the most sought after sites of Rio de Janeiro. Considered the most famous Art Déco statue in the world, it’s located at Tijuca National Park, 710 meters above the sea level.

Christ the Redeemer was elected one of the Seven Wonders of the World in 2007 by the Swiss Institution New 7 Wonders Foundation. The monument is accessible by train, van or car. The view from the top is amazing; which makes it a must-go tourist spot in the city.

Sugar Loaf –

Opened in 1912, the little tram of the Sugar Loaf is a cable car that links the Urca hill to Sugar loaf mountain. From the top of the two mountains, you can see a gorgeous landscape of the city, including Copacabana Beach. In the summer, the amphitheater, located in the top of Urca hill is a stage for shows and night events, joining fun and a wonderful visual of lights of the city.

Saint Sebastian Cathedral –

The building of the Cathedral of São Sebastião, also known as the Metropolitan Cathedral, stands out among the churches of Rio de Janeiro for being very different in its architecture.

The temple has a modern style, straight and sober lines. Its conical shape shows a grandiose structure, with more than 106 meters in diameter and 75 meters in height.

Inside, you can see beautiful stained-glass windows all over the church.

It was opened in 1979 and the church’s shape was inspired by an ancient Mayan pyramid. Surely, you don’t have to be a religious person to admire such a beautiful place.

Favela Tours –

While the beaches and festivals are what often attract tourists, the favelas (Afro-Brazilian communities that have sprouted on the hillsides) are also a great experience. But instead of shooing outsiders away from these poorer fringes, government officials in recent years have encouraged trips there.

Sponsored tours carry curious travelers to some favelas considered safe, where you can meet the locals and learn more about their culture. One of the most visited favelas is Favela do Vidigal. Due to its location and breathtaking view from the top, Favela do Vidigal is a must-see attraction.

Little Africa

Located in Rio’s downtown, Little Africa was once the first dwelling of the Africans that arrived in Rio de Janeiro and their descendants. Nowadays, the area is occupied by communities that originated from former enslaved Black people settlements. In the area, cultural activities are all part of an effort to recover and enrich the history and the culture of Rio de Janeiro.

A must-see place in Little Africa is the cemetery of enslaved Africans in Brazil has been discovered and turned into a museum – Museum of Pretos Novos Cemetery.

Visiting Olympic Boulevard -Located in Rio de Janeiro’s downtown area, the Olympic Boulevard is where you will find Eduardo Kobra’s breathtaking mural titled Etnias, a 32,300-square-foot graffiti wall that goes beyond what is considered street art. The world’s largest graffiti wall is a sight to see not only because of its size, but also because of its vibrant colors and impressive sense of proportion.

The work portrays a Mursi woman from Ethiopia, a Kayin woman from Thailand, a Native Brazilian, a Supi man from Northern Europe, and a Huli man from Papua New Guinea.