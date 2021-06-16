9 Afro-Brazilian Restaurants You Need To Try While in Brazil

In many Afro-Brazilian restaurants in Brazil, you can experience a mixture of flavors and history. Most of those dishes were created during slavery era, and were highly influenced by West African roots. Rio de Janeiro and Salvador have a vibrant culture, and the best way to experience this is to taste authentic cuisine in the cities.

Brazil’s ethno-gastronomy is very rich, and it has become bigger over the past years, mainly in Rio and Salvador. Surely, the pandemic brought some setbacks. Some are still serveing customers exclusively by delivery. But step by step, Afro-Brazilian restaurants in those two most Afrocentric cities are reopening and establishing safety protocols to keep their businesses alive.

Feijoada (a stew of black or brown beans with beef and pork), acarajé (made of ground-black eyed peas with ingredients such as onions and pepper shaped into fritters and deep-fried in dendê oil), and shrimp bobó (dish of shrimp in a purée of manioc (or cassava) meal with coconut milk, herbs, ginger) among others, represent the popular Afro-Brazilian dishes that can be found in many Black Brazilian restaurants.

Travel Noire has compiled a list of 9 Afro-Brazilian restaurants you should try while in Rio or Salvador.