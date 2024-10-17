Uber’s newest ride option targets professionals and C-suite execs. The premium bookable black-car experience, named “Business Black,” aims to offer an “elevated ride for top-tier business travel.”

The company announced the elite ride option on October 15. Vehicles such as the Mercedes G-Class or Rivian R1S will transport the tech company’s professional clientele. Perks of riding Business Black include highly-rated drivers, extended wait times for pick-ups, and an exclusive customer service support line. There will also be “simplified” billing, which will conveniently send receipts for expense reporting. Moreover, Uber will credit Uber Cash to the professional’s account if the driver can’t reach their rider promptly.

“Corporate leaders are navigating demanding schedules when they travel for work. They’re often attending high-stakes meetings or connecting at conferences, operating on tight timelines and in unfamiliar cities. They can’t afford to worry about their transportation,” explained Josh Butler, head of Uber for Business. “Uber Business Black is designed to improve the business travel experience and provide much-needed peace of mind. The new ride type combines the luxury and comfort executives need to unwind between meetings with the flexibility and convenience of Uber to ensure a smoother, more reliable experience.”

What Else Is There To Know About Uber’s Business Black Rides?

According to Skift, Business Black is only available to employees of companies that subscribe to Uber for Business. Professionals can book the luxury rides on demand or in advance using Uber Reserve. The tech titan noted that bookings for a whole business trip itinerary can be done at one time.

The customer support will be a 24/7 resource available up to 72 hours post a Business Black ride.

Business Black joins several features and ride options Uber has that cater to executives at the top of the corporate ladder. In addition to the new service and Uber Reserve, the company offers Uber Business Comfort and a way for professionals to “delegate profiles.” The latter feature allows assistants to seamlessly book, adjust, and expense rides for their bosses via connected profiles.