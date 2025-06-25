On June 24, the National Hurricane Center announced that the first tropical storm of the Atlantic’s 2025 hurricane season had formed, named Tropical Storm Andrea.

The weather authority does not expect Andrea to make landfall, and there are no watches or warnings. Notices through Tuesday and early Wednesday have indicated that Andrea is expected to be short-lived, with its strength actively decreasing. The National Hurricane Center said, “Weakening is expected to begin tonight [June 24], with Andrea dissipating by Wednesday night [June 25].”

The weather authority’s early June 25 update noted that it would be its final advisory regarding Andrea, referring to it as a “post-tropical cyclone.” It said Andrea was still moving “toward the east-northeast, near 20 miles per hour (mph).” Additionally, it noted that the system’s “maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.” Initially, the source reported that Andrea was 1,205 miles west of the Azores Islands in the North Atlantic Ocean.

What Else Is There To Know About Tropical Storm Andrea And Hurricane Season?

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is annually from June 1 through November 30. The National Weather Service (NWS) explains that a tropical storm “has maximum sustained surface winds ranging from 39-73 mph (34 to 63 knots).” Meanwhile, a hurricane, also called a tropical cyclone, “has maximum sustained surface winds of 74 mph or greater (64 knots or greater).” According to the source, the frequency of tropical storms and hurricanes generally rises in August before peaking in September. Then, by early November, the season begins to taper off.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its outlook for the 2025 hurricane season. Via NWS forecasters, it predicted “a 60% chance of an above-normal season,” which could include up to 19 named storms. Moreover, of those named storms, there may be anywhere from six to 10 hurricanes, of which up to five could be Categories 3, 4, or 5, marking them as “major.”