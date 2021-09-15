Beware: Travelers Share Tourist Traps Around The World

Discovering a new country can be absolutely thrilling. Checking iconic sites off your bucket list, chowing down on some sumptuous local cuisine, and just soaking in a new culture. Unfortunately, it’s not always smooth sailing, especially when you encounter tourist traps that exploit visitors.

A Reddit thread posed the question, “what are some of the worst tourist traps you have encountered? And, what can be done to catch it beforehand?”

Redditors went IN and shared the dark side of travel. Read on to learn some tourist traps to avoid around the world.