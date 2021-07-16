Local Food In Aruba: Here Are Some Dishes You Need To Try

As far as islands go, Aruba is pretty tiny — it’s only 20 miles long and six miles wide. But the culinary scene is vast and varied. Local food in Aruba is characterized by unique flavor fusions, influenced by Holland, South America, and the Caribbean.

Aruba is one of a collective group known as the ABC islands, together with Bonaire and Curaçao, which are constituent countries of the Netherlands. The island is located mid-South of the Caribbean Sea and is flanked by Venezuela and Colombia. With a potpourri of over 90 nationalities and cultures, it’s the ideal destination for the adventurous palate and foodies in general.

With so much range, Travel Noire is highlighting some of the best local food in Aruba