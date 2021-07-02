Photo Credit: Cottonbro
Skip The Flamingos And Do These Activities When In Aruba
Who doesn’t love the ‘one happy island?’ Aruba, located in the Dutch Caribbean, is a highly sought after destination by travelers from across the globe. Most recently, rapper/singer Swae Lee was seen flicking it up on the island, as he and his girlfriend enjoyed a luxurious baecation at the Ritz Carlton.
While most flock there to snap their Instagram worthy photos with the flamingos, we wanted to put you on to a few other visit-worthy attractions on the island, too. If you have Aruba on your travel list, be sure to look up these attractions when planning out your itinerary.
1. Take A jeep tour through Arikok National Park
If you love thrill and adventure, you will absolutely love this! Arikok National Park allows visitors to see a side of Aruba beyond the white sand and blue water.
Visitors can book group jeep tours through operators such as De Palm Tours, or they can rent their own jeep for the day to drive through the park.
If you are prone to motion sickness, be sure to take something because the ride is very bumpy. But, once you get to the other side, the views are absolutely stunning.
2. Take a dip in the natural pool
This activity is an added bonus to the jeep tours. Once you reach the other side of the park, you are met with stunning shore lines filled with black rock formations from volcanos.
The great thing about this, is there are also natural swimming pools that have formed, and you can take a dip.
Be sure to pack water shoes because the underwater surface is rocky, and very slippery. You’ll even see some pretty amazing underwater life as well.
3. Dine with locals at Zeerovers
Zeerovers is as no-frills as a place can get, but it’s so worth the visit. It’s one of those places where returning travelers would say, ‘if you know, you know.’
This ‘all-things fried’ eatery serves up fish straight from the sea. Things are so fresh that the menu literally only says: shrimp, fish, fries, etc. There’s no specifications or anything because what they catch is what’s available. But, once it’s all seasoned and fried none of that will matter.
4. Rent a glass bottom kayak
Want to get in a little exercise while also taking in the natural beauty of Aruba? Then, a glass bottom kayak is the best way to go.
There are a few companies across the island that offer this excursion. Be sure to bring your camera (with some type of water protection), you should also check with your tour operator to see if drones are allowed in the area.
Have you ever seen the aerial videos and photos from glass bottom kayaks? Wow! Just, wow!
5. Visit Palm Island
If you absolutely must see the flamingos, this is a secondary option. Most people head to Renaissance Island to see the pink birds.
But, what they don’t know is that Palm Island (owned by De Palm tours) also has a few of them too.
Palm island is one big ball of fun. Literally! From scuba diving, snorkeling, and a water park— it’s a family-friendly option for those who have interests in a little of everything.