Traveler & Foodie Victoria Dorsey Lists Her Favorite Restaurants From Around The World

World traveler and foodie Victoria Dorsey has a love for visiting new places and experiencing the incredible cuisines each destination has to offer. From homemade pasta in Italy’s Amalfi Coast to street tacos in the heart of Tulum, Mexico, Dorsey knows exactly where to go to find the best food, no matter where in the world she is.

Next time you visit one of the places below, be sure to check out some of Dorsey’s favorite restaurants and dishes in different corners of the globe.