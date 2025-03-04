New information about travel trends shares unique, industry-pushing tidbits regarding what some travelers are taking into account for upcoming trips. On February 24, Trip.com Group released its latest report, Momentum 2025: Travel’s Next Big Trends. The analysis was based on information from 6,000 people across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong. The sample’s age range included Gen Zers through Boomers.

The report cited increased interest in culinary experiences, cruise tourism, stargazing, and “underwater hotel stays.” Tourists have also been traveling for major concerts or sporting events and pulling inspiration from social media, TV, and film.

According to the report, people really showed interest in travel trends that revolve around feeding their inner foodies. The source detailed that 60% searched for “food-related content,” with the terms “fine dining” and “local specialties” notably on the rise. Also, regarding experiential dining, travelers are interested in food festivals, hotel dining, and going on street food tours.

Of those surveyed, most interested in “media-inspired travels” are ages 25 through 34. The report noted that TikTok had influenced the travel choices of 45% of respondents. Tokyo and Kyoto were named the top hotspot destinations based on “online buzz.”

A notable 66% of respondents said they’d planned vacations around concerts and would be willing to take an international trip to see a beloved musical artist on stage.

What Else Did The Report Share On 2025 Travel Trends?

The report noted that 47% of respondents are interested in “prioritizing environmental protection,” meaning responsible tourism is important to nearly half of travelers.

Interest in AI innovation in travel is also one of the travel trends. A significant 80% of respondents agreed “that AI significantly influences their travel planning.” Reportedly, over half of travelers use AI for things like booking, going on virtual tours, and getting personalized trip recommendations. Another area where AI is being used is for language translation. However, travelers’ AI usage is still more common in younger generations than older ones.