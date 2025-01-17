We’re in an exciting year of culinary adventures. There are a multitude of fantastic food festivals to experience around the globe, including a long-standing oyster festival in Virginia, a showcase of African cuisine and culture in Rotterdam, and the first-ever Oaxaca Food & Wine Festival.

Notably, several of the celebrations below have fundraising efforts for good causes. Whether in the United States or abroad, add at least one of the amazing food festivals to your 2025 travel vision board. Eat, drink, shop — and celebrate all things food and culture.

South Beach Food & Wine Festival (Miami, Florida, USA)

Dates: February 20 through February 23

The 24th annual Food Network Food & Wine Festival will be a four-day culinary extravaganza with many of the industry’s most prominent names. The schedule includes tastings, masterclasses, parties, fitness classes, trade events, and more. Keep your eyes peeled for this year’s talent, including Keith Lee, Marcus Samuelsson, Kardea Brown, and Kia Damon, among many others.

While wining and dining in Miami Beach, festivalgoers will also support a good cause, as “100% of net proceeds benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.”

Alimentarte Food Festival (Bogotá, Colombia)

Dates: February 15, 16, 22, and 23

This lively event describes itself as “the most important gastronomic festival in Bogotá,” Colombia’s capital. Thousands of attendees come for good eats, fun vibes, and entertainment. There will be featured restaurants, a gastronomic market, and emerging culinary startups.

This year’s festival highlights “the culinary richness and traditions” of the Colombian Pacific. The festival is the product of Foundatión Corazón Verde (the Green Heart Foundation), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting families of police officers who’ve been victims of armed conflicts in Colombia.

Oaxaca Food & Wine Festival (Oaxaca, Mexico)

Dates: February 20 through February 23

This year will host the first-ever Oaxaca Food & Wine Festival. The inaugural four-day event will highlight the city’s culinary vibrancy, including its signature seven moles. Attendees can learn about cacao while making their own chocolate bar. There’s also tasting regional wines and mezcal. To get you “eating like an Oaxaqueño,” you’ll also experience the best local food trucks and stalls.

Melbourne Food & Wine Festival (Melbourne, Victoria, Australia)

Dates: March 21 through March 30

This dynamic culinary experience is one of the most epic food festivals to add to your radar (if it’s not already!). This 10-day event is curated to feed the curiosity of foodies. The huge celebration boasts hundreds of events, showcasing savory eats, baked goods, wine, beer, the gastronomically gifted, and so much more. A portion of the global flavors and cuisines that will be featured include South Indian, Mexican, Polish, American barbecue, Venetian, and Cuban. Many events are free, and attendees will surely enjoy the vast offerings.

Maine Lobster Festival (Rockland, Maine, USA)

Dates: July 30 through August 3

Calling all lobster lovers! This annual event takes place every year during the first weekend of August. Expect a seafood cooking contest and a tasting event featuring alcoholic beverages. Of course, there will be more fresh Maine lobster than you can imagine.

Guests might also enjoy the live entertainment, the on-the-water “Crate Race,” the annual parade, and the 10K Road Race. Although food is at the forefront, the local community is at the heart of this event. There’s free admission for all five days.

Food & Wine Classic (Aspen, Colorado, USA)

Dates: June 20 through June 22

This food and wine event is another culinary adventure to have on your 2025 calendar. One of the more high-profile food festivals, attendance is excellent for beginning a food and fun-filled summer. The event will have tastings, panel discussions, seminars, and cooking demonstrations. The Grand Tasting Pavilion promises “over 200 brands of wine, food, spirits, beer, and more.”

The schedule hasn’t been shared yet, but it’s sure to live up to Food & Wine’s standard. Highly regarded culinary titans Carla Hall, Tiffany Derry, Wanda Mann, Femi Oyediran, and Camari Mick will be in attendance, to name a few.

Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (Atlanta, Georgia, USA)

Dates: September 11 through September 14

This epic food and wine festival celebrates the best of the American South’s culinary offerings. There will be delicious bites and beverages for all foodies, as long as they’re 21 and older. Attendees will enjoy tasting tents, curated meals, culinary demonstrations, and dozens of vendors. Fundraising at the festival will benefit a lunch program serving underprivileged children in Zambia.

Chicago Gourmet (Chicago, Illinois, USA)

Dates: September 25 through September 28

This food festival is one of the most prominent in Chicago. This is a must-attend celebration for experiencing and celebrating some of the city’s best fine dining and culinary magic. Some of last year’s exciting events included the “House of Gourmet Italian Dinner” presented by Eataly, “Late Night Gourmet” presented by TAO Chicago, and “Tacos and Tequila” partly presented by the Tourism Board of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Urbanna Oyster Festival (Urbanna, Virginia, USA)

Dates: November 7 through November 8

The 2025 schedule for this long-standing Virginia staple is already available to view. The 68th annual Urbanna Oyster Festival attracts thousands of visitors who want to enjoy oysters, craft beers, and state wines. If you have what it takes, be sure to enter yourself into the oyster shucking competition.

This two-day family-friendly festival includes lots ofentertainment for children, such as kids’ yoga, storytimes, arts and crafts, and a juggler/magician. There’s also a carnival and fine art show to walk through.

Taste Of London (London, England)

Dates: TBD

This annual celebration in London’s Regent Park draws out tens of thousands to enjoy the city’s diverse food and drink scene. This is an amazing experience for anyone who wants to delve into London’s most exciting food and drink offerings and establishments. There will be notable chefs, masterclasses, tastings, live entertainment, and activities.

Some of the things at last year’s expansive festival included an artisan market, a champagne garden, a “BBQ cook school,” and a unique experience serving dishes from The Bear.

African Food Festival (Rotterdam, the Netherlands)

Dates: TBD

This lively and vibrant family-friendly event celebrates food, as well as the African diaspora’s rich and beautiful cultural diversity. One of the event’s goals is to highlight food vendors that are local African entrepreneurs.

While chowing down, attendees will experience live Afrobeat, highlife, and other musical genres. There will be live dancers, workshops, exhibits, games, arts and crafts, and more.