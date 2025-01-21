There’s not anyone more efficient in the world than our tech friends and loved ones who travel. Be thankful for them because there is no better person to travel with. With every new destination, they often remind us that we have a long way to go when upgrading our travel experiences. What good is a first-class seat if you don’t have the latest technology, like an eye mask that massages your face and eyes? That’s one example of how the tech-savvy people in our lives challenge us to rethink travel experiences.

Here is your chance to show them they’re appreciated and heard. This list comprises some of the best modern gifts for the tech-savvy explorer in your life. One of the benefits of gifting something on this list is that your loved one will likely try to have one up. They’ll do this by gifting you with something you didn’t know you needed. Win-win for everyone.

Top 10 Modern Gifts For The Tech-Savvy Explorer

• Therabody SmartGoggles

• Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad

• PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger

• Godefa Smartphone Camera Lens Kit

• Kodak LUMA 150 Pico Portable Projector

• LARQ Purevis Reusable Water Bottle

• Apple iPad Air Tablet

• DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Portable Stabilizer

• Sony ZV-1F Compact Camera

• Apple Watch Ultra 2

SmartGoggles, Therabody

This is best for your tech friends who prioritize their self-care. The goggles provide a soothing combination of eye and temple massage through its heated technology. SmartGoggles are designed to relieve stress, eye strain, and headaches throughout the day. The technology also aids in relaxation and preparation for sleep at night.

What your tech friends will love most is that these are scientifically proven to improve sleep quality. It also assists with increasing the amount of deep sleep, enhances relaxation, and reduces stress when worn as part of a consistent bedtime routine.

Price at time of publish: $199

Accessories included: SmartGoggles device, Soft protective case, USB-A to USB-C charging cable, TheraMind sound therapy via the Therabody app

Capacity: 150 minutes battery life

Power: N/A

Dimensions: 3.7 in (95 mm) across when folded.

Pros:

• Reduces stress

• Soothes headaches

• Enhances relaxation

• Some features are customizable, such as a wellness plan based on heart rate Con:

• 150 minutes of battery life, depending on the mode. It will not last a full eight hours of sleep recommended each night.

MagSafe 3-in-1 Fast Wireless Charging Pad, Belkin

If there’s one thing tech-savvy travelers love, it’s ways to optimize charging their technology. Belkin’s MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging station lets users quickly power their iPhones, Apple Watch, and AirPod Pros. On average, it charges devices up to 33% faster than traditional charging. The charging station is small, so it easily fits in a carry-on or personal items for air travel. The wireless pad comes in four colors: black, white, orange, and sand.

Price at time of publish: $149.99

Accessories included: 1 Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charging

Capacity: 3 items

Power: 9 Volts

Dimensions: 6.81 x 3.78 x 3.35 inches

Pro:

• Quickly power an iPhone at speeds up to 15 watts, and support fast charging for Apple Watch Series 9 and 8.

Con:

• Will not work for older iPhones (models prior to iPhone 12).

3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer and Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger, PhoneSoap

Backed by 10 years in UV technology, PhoneSoap 3 disinfects phones and small objects using UV-C light. It’s quick and easy hygiene, giving people who travel a chance to stay vigilant with germs while on the go. All smartphones, even larger models, can be disinfected in only 10 minutes. Users can disinfect keys, wallets, headphones, jewelry, and glasses. It also charges devices equipped with dual USB and USB-C charging ports.

Price at time of publish: $79.95

Accessories included: 1 PhoneSoap Sanitizer, Charging Cord

Capacity: Varies depending on what is charging and sanitizing

Power: 240 Volts

Dimensions: 6.8 x 3.74 x 0.78 in.

Pro:

• Fits a variety of devices.

Con:

• Can only charge one item at a time.

Smartphone Camera Lens Kit, Godefa

Godefa Phone Camera Lens Kit is a bag full of treasures. Inside are 14 different lenses that can be used interchangeably between iPhones and Android smartphones. The camera lens will be perfect, and details will be created with the most amazing shots. While it comes with 14 pieces, people can choose the lens they see fit for their adventure. This benefits those who like to pack light versus taking a bulky camera and gear.

Price at time of publish: $25.99

Accessories included: This phone lens kit consists of a selfie ring light, one wide-angle lens, one 15X macro, two telephoto lenses, one 198°fisheye lens, one 3/6 kaleidoscope lens, one CPL filter lens, one radial filter lens, one starburst lens, and blue/green/yellow/purple lenses.

Capacity: N/A

Power: 14-100 focal

Dimensions: 5.91 x 4.76 x 2 inches (in package)

Pro:

• Can be used on a variety of smartphones.

Con:

• Color lenses can be tricky if a user isn’t familiar with lighting techniques.

LUMA 150 Pico Portable Projector Portable, Kodak

Let the tech-savvy traveler carry the world of entertainment in their pocket with Kodak’s Portable Projector. This miniature movie player produces high-quality imaging using a small projector. Even with its size, it can work indoors and outdoors, changing travel experiences, such as playing movies outdoors in the trees on a camping adventure. The projector is compatible with most entertainment devices and has a playtime of up to 2.5 hours.

Price at time of publish: $299

Accessories included: Projector, Charging Cord

Capacity: 2.5 Hours Playtime

Power: 480p Resolution

Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 inches

Pro:

• Easy to pack

Con:

• Can likely only watch one movie with its limitation of 2.5 hours of playtime.

Purevis Reusable Water Bottle, LARQ

The LARQ PureVis water bottle is more than what meets the eye. Designed for hydration with a high-tech twist, UV-C LED technology inside purifies water at the touch of a button. Not only does it keep travelers hydrated with clean water on the go, it also has a top-notch purification system that eliminates up to 99% of bio-contaminants such as E. coli from the water and bottle. PureVis™ technology activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and smell-free.

Price at time of publish: $109/$115 (Depending on size)

Accessories included: Water bottle, Nano Zero Filtration

Capacity: 23oz / 34oz

Dimensions: Height: 10″ / 11.34″; Diameter: 2.93″ / 3.3″

Pro:

• Self-cleaning, sanitizing every 2 hours.

Con:

• It doesn’t collapse, so traveling with it can be trickier and bulky.

iPad Air Tablet, Apple

When versatility is a priority, that’s where the Apple iPad Air Tablet comes in. It’s praised for being versatile and is the perfect item to have for long travel days. The iPad Air Tablet offers the power of a laptop without the bulk. It can be used for entertainment, of course, but also for work, staying connected on the go, and games.

Price at time of publish: $599 for 11inch/ $799 for 13 inch

Accessories included: iPad Air, USB-C Charge Cable, 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Capacity: 128GB – 1TB

Power: 8GB RAM

Dimensions: 3.9″D x 4.4″W x 10.9″H

Pro:

• Cheaper than iPad pro

Con:

• The iPad Air Tablet is heavier and thicker than the iPad Pro.

Mobile 6 Portable Stabilizer, DJI Osmo

This is a great way to push your tech to the next level with this DJI Osmo. Its lightweight foldable body and magnetic quick-release design make capturing memorable moments easy. In this newer design, users can now switch gimbal modes with the push of a button.

Price at time of publish: $139

Accessories included: DJI Osmo, DJI OM Magnetic Phone Clamp, Grip Tripod, Power Cable, Storage Pouch

Capacity: 1 Phone

Power: N/A

Dimensions: 0.87 x 4.39 x 3.9 inches

Pro:

• Great stabilizer

Con:

• No ‘infinite’ tracking, so expect it to stop continuously tracking for a short period.

ZV-1F Compact Camera, Sony

This camera balances quality and portability, all while being easy to use. Thanks to its features, this is an excellent investment for capturing quality content. The camera has a 20.1 MP sensor that captures high-quality images. Videos are captured in 4K. There’s autofocus and tracking technology and a clear voice directional mic that assists in capturing the best sound without the background noise.

Price at time of publish: $498

Accessories included: Camera only

Power: 2160p, 1080p

Dimensions: 4.15 x 2.36 x 1.83 inches

Pro:

• 4K video with effective digital stabilization

Con:

• Battery life

Watch Ultra 2, Apple

Apple’s newest watch, the Ultra 2, is its best one yet. It’s designed with extreme sports and outdoor adventures in mind, which means it’s built to last while giving people the best features. The Ultra 2 works better in water and was designed for activities such as diving. It also has more durability, extended battery life, advanced GPS tracking, and more.

Apple estimates that the Ultra 2 should last for 36 hours. You can also tailor the band to your adventurer. There’s an airline loop, trail loop, or ocean loop to choose from.

Price at time of publish: $799

Accessories included: Watch, Titanium Case, Band, Apple Watch Magnetic Fast Charger to USB-C Cable

Capacity: Up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode

Power: watchOS 10

Dimensions: ‎8.43 x 4.65 x 1.5 inches

Pro:

• Incredible battery life

Con:

• Bulkier than series 10