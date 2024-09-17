Traveling for your inner child might be one of the most fulfilling, healing, and fun experiences you’ll ever have.

Travel Noire recently reported on Orlando-based content creator Anisa Carty’s 27th birthday trip to The Inn at Entrada in St. George, Utah. The lodging is famously where High School Musical 2 was filmed back in 2007. On TikTok, the Disney fan called the experience “magical” and said she cried tears of joy, living her childhood dream. Anisa described the visit as “healing for [her] inner child.”

Her inspiring trip left us considering how others can travel to treat and nourish the forever young, innocent, and tender parts of themselves. While traveling based on your young heart’s desires may seem silly, it can also be rewarding and liberating. With the freedom, autonomy, and finances of an adult, why not travel for the child who didn’t have their own personal resources to do so before?

After all, honoring the child deep down could be one of the best gifts you give yourself as an adult. Whether an extended international vacation or a simple staycation, there are travel ideas for your inner child that might be accessible to you.

How To Get Inspiration For Travel Ideas That Cater To Your Inner Child

Quite simply, ideas for the most personalized and fulfilling trips for your inner child will be birthed after deeply connecting with your younger self. The mental avenues you might walk down while exploring travel ideas are endless. It’s time to tap into your imagination.

Like Anisa, an option is traveling where your favorite childhood movie was filmed. If you were more of a bookworm, go spend time in the setting of your favorite childhood novel.

Go to a place you were obsessed with as a kid, or somewhere significant to a beloved childhood memory. Consider a craft or sport you enjoyed as a child. Where did it originate? Can you take classes from authentic or longtime masters in the activity’s place of origin?

A different approach is thinking about what you always desired as a child and how a trip can reward you with it. If you grew up in a noisy, hectic, and bustling environment but longed for some quiet, get your stillness on a camping trip or solo city break. Don’t be afraid to get silly with it either. If your parents never allowed you to eat candy and chocolate, go treat your sweet tooth. There are chocolatiers in Belgium, and candy bars at Hershey Park!

Again, you don’t have to go far. If you can’t travel, make the most of staycation ideas. Treat your inner child to time at a waterpark, amusement park, haunted house, pumpkin patch, etc. Take a craft class, explore outside your regular routine, and do something to feed your wholesome young wonder — even if it’s in your childhood hometown.