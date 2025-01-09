Now is the time to visit Tokyo, Japan. Except for New Year’s, flights and accommodations are the cheapest at the beginning of the year. It’s a sweet spot since it comes just before Cherry Blossom season between late March and early April and Golden Week in May.

From January to early March, average prices from some of the most popular routes in the United States decrease significantly during the winter. Along with cheaper flights, there are amazing hotel deals and highly sought-after activities in Tokyo.

Here’s a breakdown of the 9 best travel deals in Tokyo this winter and how to secure the cheapest options.

Flight Deal: Los Angeles to Tokyo

What Los Angeles has more than any other place in the United States, except Hawaii, is its proximity. Its proximity to Japan offers affordable options to Japan that other cities can’t compete with.

Throughout the winter months of January and February, passengers from Los Angeles can find roundtrip flights for less than $600. The cheapest option Travel Noire found is from January 28 through February 5 for around $553 roundtrip on Google Flights when we wrote this piece.

The average price for economy flights to Tokyo from Los Angeles varies between $600 and $2,200.

The best option for booking, according to Google Flights, is directly with ZIPAIR Tokyo. Other options offering the same price are Expedia, Orbitz, and Travelocity. When To Book: Platforms with the best price alerts are Google Flights, Expedia, and Skyscanner.

Flight Deal: Dallas to Tokyo

The first two months of the new year have incredible flight deals to Tokyo from Dallas. Looking at the price graph for January and February, the lucky number is seven until February 25, when prices increase by $300.

Dallas travelers have many date options to find a roundtrip ticket for less than $800.

Your chances of scoring a deal this great will be a random flash sale or waiting until the beginning of 2026.

One of the best options on Google Flights is February 18 through the 25 on Delta Air Lines for less than $755 roundtrip. On average, tickets to Tokyo from Dallas range between $820 and $1800.

Where To Book: Start on Google Flights. It will direct you to either Delta Airlines or another carrier for the best deal.

Start on Google Flights. It will direct you to either Delta Airlines or another carrier for the best deal. When To Book: When looking at Google Flights’ price graph, the best time to book is for January and February.

Flight Deal: Houston to Tokyo

The last weeks of winter are one of the best times to book a flight from Houston to Tokyo. According to an alert on Google, the cheapest time to book a flight for March is in January. When using March 4 through March 11 as travel dates, ZIPAIR Tokyo has flights priced below $800 roundtrip at the time of this report. For some perspective, flights will more than double by the start of spring as people make their way to Japan for Cherry Blossom season.

The best place to book is directly with ZIPAIR Tokyo. When To Book: According to Google Flights, the best time to book a flight from Houston for March is January.

Activity Deal: Sumo Show Experience with Hot Pot and Photo

The Asakusa Sumo Club will take guests on a journey to learn about the history of sumo and how it has evolved throughout the country over the years. You will learn about the exercises in the morning, techniques wrestlers use, and the do’s and don’ts of sumo wrestling before a best-of-three competition between retired sumo wrestlers in the ring.

The experience takes place in an intimate setting, and a hot pot meal will be served.

Guests leave with a gift bag of souvenirs, including a framed photo with the wrestlers, for less than $120 per person.

To secure a deal for this experience, the best place to book is on Expedia. When To Book: It’s best to book these experiences at least two weeks in advance, as popular experiences fill quickly.

Activity Deal: Official Street Go-Kart Tour – Tokyo Bay Shop

One of the most sought-after experiences in Tokyo is the Official Street Go-Kart Tour around the city. For 2.5 hours, you will unforgettably tour Tokyo’s highlights: dressing up in costume and traveling by go-kart.

Some of the highlights of the tour include Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower, and views of Tokyo Bay. This fun experience is highly rated and listed as “likely to sell out.”

Book on Viator, where the experience runs for less than $65 per person. When To Book: With this being a highly sought-after activity, book at least a month in advance. Weekdays will likely give you more availability.

Activity Deal: Sushi Making Class in Tsukiji Fish Market

There’s no better way to learn to make a world-class dish than from where it’s from. You will work with an expert sushi chef instructor who will share exclusive and insider tips on making the best sushi rolls.

During your class, you will learn about making nigiri sushi and rolled sushi. You don’t want to miss this class if sushi is your love language at Tsukiji Fish Market.

Enjoy this experience by booking on Viator for less than $50 per person. When To Book: Sushi making is another highly sought-after activity, so be sure to book at least two weeks in advance, especially if you’re with a group.

Hotel Deal: Shinjuku Granbell Hotel

Throughout February, people traveling to Tokyo will find that the Shinjuku Granbell Hotel is 30% cheaper than usual, according to Google Travel.

The 4-star designer hotel is minutes from Higashi-Shinjuku Station and Shin Okubo Korean Town. There are 28 different room types, which is ideal for guests who want gourmet cuisine and premier shopping at their fingertips.

Throughout the month of February, this hotel can be reserved for less than $90 per night.

Google Travel compares the prices of different prices, helping travelers find the best deals. Start there to find the best deal. When To Book: Prices in February are more than 30% cheaper than average prices, so reserving for February would be an excellent option.

Hotel Deal: Agora Tokyo Ginza

Agora Tokyo Ginza invites guests to “encounter the coolness” within. There’s a calmness inside as you enter the space because the spirit of the tea ceremony dwells within.

What people love about this hotel is that it gives you quiet after exploring a busy Tokyo. There are spaces dedicated to stillness, such as the outdoor lounge on the 12th floor. It’s a luxurious place to look up at the Ginza sky. It can also be reserved for an hour by guests for alone time.

The hotel is also in the heart of some of Tokyo’s charms, experiences, nature, and history. Staff will introduce you to unforgettable experiences.

To ensure the best prices, use Google Travel to compare the different rates for your desired travel dates. When To Book: Some of the cheapest options can be found throughout the month of February.

Hotel Deal: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi

Four Seasons is a splurge, with most nightly stays averaging between $600 and $1,000 per night. However, with this deal at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, you can stay at a Four Seasons property for less than $420 per night. According to Google Travel, that’s nearly a 30% saving on each night for a 5-star luxury hotel.