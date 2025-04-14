In Japan, a dual pricing model could see tourists charged more than locals in an effort to increase revenue and combat overtourism.

Junguria Okinawa, a theme park scheduled to open in northern Okinawa in July, plans to charge foreigners and Japanese residents different entry prices. Day tickets for international visitors are currently listed as 8,000 Japanese yen ($56.07) per adult and 5,400 yen ($37.85) per child. Meanwhile, an adult day ticket for Japanese residents is 6,300 yen ($44.15) and 4,500 yen ($31.54) per child.

According to Travel And Tour World, the park’s officials justify the dual pricing by noting the standards of other theme parks worldwide. The officials also reportedly indicated that the pricing strategy could financially support Junguria Okinawa’s ongoing maintenance. The jungle-based theme park will include 15 attractions, a spa (for which pricing is also based on whether the visitor is an international tourist), and multiple dining options.

While not identical, Japan’s largest castle, Himeji Castle, may also implement a tiered pricing model for entry. In February 2025, The Mainichi reported that Himeji Castle wants to continue charging local residents its 1,000 yen ($7.01) ticket rate, but raise the cost to 2,500 yen ($17.52) for visitors from outside of the city. The source noted that if the pricing model moves forward, it will begin in March 2026.

*USD conversion rates were noted at the time of this reporting.

Why Are Tourists Being Charged More Than Locals In Japan?

Japan is one of many countries trying to preserve itself from and amid overtourism. In 2024, the East Asian country received nearly 37 million international visitors. By 2030, Japan reportedly aims to welcome 60 million annually.

Though tourists are welcomed, preserving the essence of the country’s landmarks and maintaining livability for its residents are of the utmost importance. Moreover, charging tourists more would increase revenue. The notion of a “tourist tax” in Japan includes the permit price hike implemented by Mount Fuji for all climbers during the 2025 climbing season, per Japan-Guide.