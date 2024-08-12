The state of Florida has plenty to offer everyone on a trip: world-class resorts, family-friendly theme parks, outdoor activities for eco-aficionados and fascinating historical sites. While there isn’t a definitive answer to the question of the best places to visit in Florida, here are some locations that will make your trip truly unforgettable.

Walt Disney World Resort

Photo credit: Cody Board

Best Time to Visit: Avoid peak seasons like summer and major holidays to experience shorter lines and milder weather. Consider visiting during the fall or winter months for fewer crowds and comfortable temperatures.

Transportation Options: Walt Disney World Resort offers complimentary transportation between its parks and resorts, including buses, boats, and the monorail. Renting a car provides flexibility if you plan to explore other attractions outside the resort.

Where to Stay: Choose from a variety of Disney-owned resorts catering to different budgets and preferences. Stay at one of the themed hotels within the resort for convenient access to the parks and exclusive perks, like early admission and transportation.

Things to Do: Explore four enchanting theme parks, meet beloved Disney characters, enjoy thrilling rides and spectacular shows, and indulge in diverse dining options ranging from quick-service snacks to fine dining experiences.

What to Eat: Savor iconic Disney treats like Mickey-shaped ice cream bars, Dole Whip floats, and churros. Don’t miss dining at themed restaurants like Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom or the sci-fi-inspired Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Miami Beach

Getty Images

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Miami Beach is during the spring (March to May) or fall (September to November) when the weather is pleasant, and the beaches are less crowded. Avoid the hot and humid summer months if possible.

Transportation Options: Miami Beach has an extensive public transportation system, including buses, trolleys, and the free Miami Beach Trolley. Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also popular and convenient for getting around.

Where to Stay: Choose from luxurious oceanfront hotels along South Beach, boutique hotels in the Art Deco District, or upscale resorts in Bal Harbor. Consider staying in a vacation rental for a more authentic and budget-friendly experience.

Things to Do: Relax on the sandy shores of South Beach, stroll along Ocean Drive to admire the colorful Art Deco buildings, explore the vibrant neighborhoods of Wynwood and Little Havana. Those looking for a lovely evening scene can experience the city’s world-class dining and nightlife scene.

What to Eat: Indulge in Cuban cuisine with classic dishes like Cuban sandwiches, ropa vieja, and picadillo. Sample fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants, and don’t forget to try a slice of key lime pie for dessert.

Everglades National Park



Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Everglades is during the dry season (November to April). This window of opportunity arises when ambient temperatures are cooler, and wildlife is more active. This combination will overall make your visit to the Everglades more rewarding and enjoyable. Though summer is a popular time to visit Florida, avoid the hot and humid summer months when seeing the Everglades. The summer months, aside from their oppressive heat, also coincide with the rainy season and increased mosquito activity.



Transportation Options: Renting a car is the most convenient way to reach the Everglades. Doing so allows travelers to explore the park at your own pace. Guided tours are also available from nearby cities like Miami and Fort Lauderdale, offering transportation and expert guides.



Where to Stay: While there are no accommodations within the park itself, you can find comfortable lodging options in nearby towns like Homestead and Everglades City. Consider staying at a hotel or bed and breakfast with easy access to the park’s entrance.



Things to Do: If you’ve never been in an airboat, now’s your chance. Take an airboat tour through the mangrove swamps to spot alligators, manatees, and exotic birds. You can also hike or bike along nature trails, or go birdwatching and wildlife viewing. Don’t forget to visit the park’s visitor centers and educational exhibits.



What to Eat: Experience traditional Florida cuisine with dishes like fried alligator, frog legs, and swamp cabbage. Sample local delicacies like stone crab claws and fried catfish. Try a slice of gator tail pie for a unique dessert!

Key West





Photo credit: Jametlene Reskp/Unsplash

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Key West is during the winter months (December to February) when temperatures are mild, and the island is less crowded. Avoid the hurricane season (June to November) and the peak tourist season (March to May) if possible.



Transportation Options: Key West is a compact island, making it easy to explore on foot, by bicycle, or by renting a scooter or golf cart. If you’re arriving from mainland Florida, you can drive along the scenic Overseas Highway or take a ferry from Fort Myers or Miami.



Where to Stay: Choose from a variety of accommodations, ranging from historic bed and breakfasts and boutique hotels to luxury resorts and vacation rentals. Stay in Old Town for easy access to attractions like Duval Street and Mallory Square.



Things to Do: Explore historic landmarks like the Ernest Hemingway Home and Museum and the Southernmost Point Buoy, snorkel or dive at the coral reefs, enjoy water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding, and watch the sunset at Mallory Square.



What to Eat: Indulge in fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants, including conch fritters, Key West pink shrimp, and stone crab claws. Don’t miss sampling Key lime pie, the official dessert of Florida, and enjoy tropical cocktails at beach bars and tiki lounges.

St. Augustine

Lance Asper



Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit St. Augustine is during the spring (March to May) or fall (September to November) when the weather is pleasant, and the city hosts various events and festivals. Avoid the hot and humid summer months if possible.



Transportation Options: St. Augustine is a walkable city, with many attractions located within easy walking distance of each other. Alternatively, you can explore the city by trolley or rent a bicycle to cover more ground.



Where to Stay: Choose from charming bed and breakfasts, historic inns, and waterfront hotels located within the historic district of St. Augustine. Consider staying at a hotel with views of the Castillo de San Marcos or the Matanzas River.



Things to Do: Explore historic sites like the Castillo de San Marcos, the Lightner Museum, and the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, stroll along St. George Street for shopping and dining, and take a scenic cruise along Matanzas Bay.



What to Eat: Savor Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with dishes like paella, tapas, and empanadas. Indulge in Southern comfort food like shrimp and grits, fried green tomatoes, and pecan pie, and enjoy craft beer and cocktails at local breweries and bars.

Kennedy Space Center







Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit the Kennedy Space Center is during the spring (March to May) or fall (September to November) when the weather is mild, and crowds are smaller. Check the center’s website for scheduled rocket launches and special events.



Transportation Options: The Kennedy Space Center is located on Florida’s Space Coast, approximately 45 minutes east of Orlando. Renting a car is the most convenient way to reach the center, but guided tours are also available from Orlando and other nearby cities.



Where to Stay: Stay in nearby cities like Titusville or Cocoa Beach, which offer a variety of accommodations, ranging from budget-friendly hotels to beachfront resorts. Consider booking a hotel with views of the Kennedy Space Center for a unique experience.



Things to Do: Explore the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where you can learn about the history of space exploration, see real spacecraft and artifacts, meet astronauts, and experience interactive exhibits and simulators.



What to Eat: Enjoy classic American fare like burgers, hot dogs, and barbecue at the on-site restaurants and cafés. Don’t miss trying astronaut ice cream, a freeze-dried treat that’s out of this world!

Sarasota

Photo Credit: Parker Diakite

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Sarasota is during the winter months (December to February) when temperatures are mild, and the city hosts various cultural events and festivals. Avoid the hot and humid summer months if possible.



Transportation Options: Sarasota has a limited public transportation system, so renting a car is recommended for exploring the area. Alternatively, you can use ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft or rely on taxis for short trips.



Where to Stay: Choose from beachfront resorts, boutique hotels, and vacation rentals located along Sarasota’s stunning coastline. Stay in the downtown area for easy access to cultural attractions like museums, theaters, and galleries.



Things to Do: Visit the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art to admire its impressive collection of Baroque masterpieces, explore the beautiful grounds of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, and relax on the sandy shores of Siesta Key Beach.



What to Eat: Savor fresh seafood at waterfront restaurants, including local favorites like stone crab claws, grouper sandwiches, and seafood paella. Don’t miss sampling farm-to-table cuisine at trendy eateries and dining al fresco at sidewalk cafés.