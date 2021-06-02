Visit These 10 Historic LGBTQ+ U.S Landmarks

June 1st marks the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month when the marginalized group of queer individuals throughout American history are commemorated for their resilience and cultural contributions to society. There are longstanding LGBTQ+ US landmarks, monuments and historical sites that are preserved and honor the shifting moments in history— that showcase the LGBTQ+ community getting that much closer to social equality.

Here are 10 significant LGBTQ+ US landmarks that you should consider visiting during LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2021.

